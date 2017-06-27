Home Data Center 4 Must-follow Tips to save the day with Software-defined Storage – Part 2

As promised in my previous post, 4 Must-follow Tips to Save the Day with Software-Defined Storage – Part 1, I’d like to follow up on two final tips for how to make software-defined storage your super-hero!

Data is growing really fast, doubling every two to four years, but storage budgets are not. Budgets are growing at less than 3% per year and storage capacity is growing about 25% year-over-year, so how can that work?

This disconnect is happening because there are more sources of data than ever before, and this data is being kept for longer periods of time. Some recommendations advise you to keep your data as long as possible and have it readily available at any time, but from a capacity perspective, that can get really expensive. If you need to store all the data that has been requested, then you need to be way more efficient.

Read the entire article here, 4 Must-follow Tips to save the day with Software-defined Storage – Part 2

via the fine folks at DataCore Software

Data Center
Storage
DataCore
DataCore
