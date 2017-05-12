4 Must-follow Tips to save the day with Software-defined Storage – Part 1

It’s a fact! Data infrastructure continues to be in the midst of disruption. In recent decades, storage has evolved tremendously, and nowadays the need for more storage capacity due to the exponential growth in data, the complexity of having too many incompatible devices, and the pain of managing storage silos don’t leave businesses any other option than figuring out a way to simplify and make sense of it all.

After talking to many businesses and IT professionals, I’ve come to the conclusion that there are four very common challenges with data infrastructure out there. The good news is that software-defined storage can be the super-hero saving the day for you.

A lot of businesses are having challenges with application performance. Their applications are running slow and they can’t achieve the levels of performance they need. That’s what I hear. And the first thing on their minds to address this problem is to buy flash storage, but soon they realize that flash is not a universal cure.

via the fine folks at DataCore Software