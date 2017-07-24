Home Cloud Computing 4 Hot VDI & Cloud Topics IT Executives Are Talking About Now

4 Hot VDI & Cloud Topics IT Executives Are Talking About Now

Workspot has had a busy summer attending a slew of major industry events, including HPE Discover, Nutanix .NEXT, Microsoft Inspire and Cisco Live. Everywhere we go, we spend hours talking to IT leaders from SMBs and global Fortune 2000 organizations. Topics range from what matters most to their teams to their most challenging IT issues.

These conversations are great. Not only do we learn something new from each one, but we also get to see that there are some recurring themes that pop up again and again. And frankly, it’s very satisfying to know that Workspot has solutions for them. Here are the hottest topics that I’ve heard from IT executives so far this summer, and how Workspot can help.

1. Our IT team is working on reducing our datacenter footprint by moving to the cloud.

We must have heard this from almost half of the customers and partners we talked to at our recent events. Importantly, while everyone is excited about all the benefits offered by the cloud, most aren’t ready to switch to a 100% cloud model. Most customers have multiple use cases. They want to deploy HQ users locally, deploy remote users in the cloud, deploy server hosted desktops to call centers, deliver GPU workstations to designers, etc.

