By adopting cloud computing, organizations are now able to focus their resources on developing their core strategies and enhancing their strengths, rather than exhausting their funds on hardware and software expenses.

With cloud services rapidly gaining popularity and acceptance in today’s enterprise world, cloud security has become a major concern for companies across the globe.

By implementing cloud computing, firms lose direct regulation of the system that they are shifting to the cloud, subsequently raising questions pertaining to cloud security.

In this article, we’ll focus on 4 crucial cloud security challenges, and briefly discuss how you can ensure security in your cloud environment!

Data Breaches

A data breach may be an intentional or unintentional event, where confidential information is released to an unauthorized party.

Although not specific to cloud computing, data breaches are a significant cloud security concern for organizations who have adopted cloud computing or are looking to adopt cloud computing in the future.

Read the entire article here, 4 Cloud Security Challenges You Need to Address

Via the fine folks at FSLogix.