Infographics
Home 30 Years of Workforce Transformation Visualized – Infographic

30 Years of Workforce Transformation Visualized – Infographic

0
30 Years of Workforce Transformation Visualized – Infographic
0

With all of the buzz about the digital transformation of today’s workforce, it’s easy to start to tune out. The ability to move fluidly between work and life that technology makes possible can be taken for granted.

Research shows that 42 percent of millennial workers say they would quit a job with substandard technology, and 82 percent say workplace technology influences the job they will take.

Oh, if they only knew how far we’ve come during just my time in the workforce!

“I was actually in college in 1987 and right around that time I had my first experience with a PC,” Dell CMO Jeremy Burton said recently at Dell EMC World. “And we thought that a 10 megabit-per-second hardwire connection was just awesome!”

To help you visualize that, along with other statistics he shared, we’ve created this infographic on workforce transformation over the past 30 years.

And for more visuals, you can watch the full “Realize Workforce Transformation” general session replay on the Dell EMC World event website.

Read the entire article here, 30 Years of Workforce Transformation Visualized [Infographic]

via the fine folks at Dell

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Dell
Dell Dell Inc. listens to customers and delivers innovative technology and services that give them the power to do more.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]

    read more
    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Realize Unified Cloud Monitoring | The Devil’s in the Details – On-Demand Webinar

        While there are many products that claim to provide cloud monitoring, the level of granularity provided by different solutions can vary significantly. But the devil’s in the details; the granularity provided by your performance monitoring solution will directly impact your ability to automatically diagnose performance issues before users are impacted. View this on-demand webinar where […]

        read more
        1496912354_maxresdefault.jpg

        Best Practices in Planning a Large-Scale Migration to AWS – AWS Online Tech Talk Video

        1496912522_hqdefault.jpg

        Deep Dive on Amazon EC2 Elastic GPUs – AWS Tech Talk Video

        1496911181_hqdefault.jpg

        Backing up Amazon EC2 with Amazon EBS Snapshots – AWS Tech Talk Video

        docker-feature-image

        Webinar Q&A: Docker Enterprise Edition Demo

        Acceleratio

        SharePoint Server Monitoring with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1497065611_maxresdefault.jpg

          Google Cloud Video: On-Device Machine Learning: TensorFlow on Android (Next ’17 Rewind)

          By combining TensorFlow with your mobile applications, you can create magical AI experiences for your users, based on their custom datasets. In this video, Reto Meier and Colt McAnlis recap Yufeng Guo’s Next ’17 session “On-Device Machine Learning: TensorFlow on Android.” On-device machine learning: TensorFlow on Android full session video: https://goo.gl/d1gQ2X Next website with world […]

          read more
          1496979349_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix NetScaler and Cisco Data Center Transformation

          1496912294_maxresdefault.jpg

          Google Cloud Video: Introduction To Google Cloud Machine Learning (Next ’17 Rewind)

          1496912886_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS: Branch – The Philosophy of Monitoring – SF Summit 2017 Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video