If you’re a regular reader of this blog or have ever had the pleasure of speaking with Dr. Shmuel Kliger about how IT is managed today you know that thresholds hold a special place in “IT hell” for us.

Rather than discussing the issues with setting thresholds and monitoring them to observe abnormal behavior and then trying to get back to normal, I wanted to discuss a different type of threshold.

What is your monthly public cloud spend? And what should you do if you’ve passed $100k per month with a single provider?

Over the past decade thousands of startups have leveraged the ease of use of AWS to quickly set up and deliver services to end users without having to master the complexities of the underlying infrastructure. At the same time, we are seeing more and more of our enterprise customers place a significant amount of workloads in AWS or Azure and several are operating under a “move everything to the cloud” mandate.

Read the entire article here, 3 Ways to Avoid Overspending on Cloud Infrastructure & Cloud Jail

via the fine folks at Turbonomic!