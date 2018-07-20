Adding a new team member is exciting — especially if they know how to play foosball! Of course, it’s always nice to say “welcome aboard” by having a team lunch, assigning a mentor, or viewing an orientation video (just like Michael Scott). However, there are some important things that organizations should do before a new employee arrives. Here are 3 key tasks to keep in mind:

1. Create Accounts

Start by creating accounts for email, team collaboration apps, the file hosting service and the password manager. And don’t forget to assign login access to the building, or else your new employee won’t be able to get in!

2. Prepare Workspace

Your new colleague is probably going to be a little (or maybe a lot) anxious and nervous. They want to make a good impression and prove that hiring them was the right move. You can help make this happen by preparing their workstation so they can feel like they’re part of the team right away. For example, you can make sure their desk has all required material and supplies, and that their desktop or laptop (or both) has all of the software they need. Don’t forget to check your inventory to make sure you have all the necessary equipment in case of quick hiring.

3. Orientation & Training

Read the entire article here, 3 Things to Do Before Onboarding New Employees

Via the fine folks at Devolutions.