Ransomware attacks have become one of the biggest threats to enterprise data. WannaCry was released just a few months back, and yesterday, an even more sophisticated attack was launched called Petya.

This new attack locks down a computer’s hard drive and demands payment in Bitcoin to unlock the user’s system. They claim it will send a password after payment, but there is a slim chance that a password that will ever arrive.

The one thing these attacks have in common is they are based on the EternalBlue tool that was leaked from the NSA.  The tool specifically attacks vulnerabilities on Windows systems.

So how do you protect your corporate data? There are 3 Simple ways.

Read the entire article here, 3 Simple Ways To Protect Your Data From Ransomware

via the fine folks at Nexenta

Data Center
Open Source
Storage
Nexenta
Nexenta Nexenta is the global leader in Open Source-driven Software-Defined Storage (OpenSDS) with 6,000+ customers, 400+ partners, 42 patents, and more than 1,500 petabytes of storage under management. Nexenta uniquely integrates deep software-only “Open Source” collaboration with one of the largest and most vibrant Open Source communities (46,000 members) and a comprehensive vision around a commodity hardware-centric “Software-Defined Storage” innovation enabling ANY app, cloud platform and protocol. Nexenta is 100% Software-based; and 100% hardware-, protocol-, cloud platform-, and app-agnostic providing organizations with Total Freedom protecting them against punitive “vendor-lock-in”, “vendor-bait-n-switch”, and “vendor-rip-n-replace” gimmicks. Nexenta provides enterprises with the "true" benefits of “true” Software-Defined Everything-centric Cloud Computing – from data centers to end users; from the infrastructure to apps. Nexenta enables everyday apps from rich media-driven Social Living to Mobility; from the Internet of Things to Big Data; from OpenStack and CloudStack to Do-It-Yourself Cloud deployments – for all types of Clouds – Private, Public, and Hybrid. Founded around an "Open Source” platform and industry-disrupting vision, Nexenta delivers its award- and patent-winning software-only unified storage management solutions along with enterprise-scale 24x7 - around the globe - All Love - service and support with a global partner network, including Canonical, Cisco, Citrix, Dell, Docker, HPE, IBM, Lenovo, Micron, Quanta, SanDisk, Seagate, Supermicro, VMware, Western Digital, Wipro, and many others. Nexenta: 100% Software. Total Freedom. All Love.
