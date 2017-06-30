3 Simple Ways To Protect Your Data From Ransomware
Ransomware attacks have become one of the biggest threats to enterprise data. WannaCry was released just a few months back, and yesterday, an even more sophisticated attack was launched called Petya.
This new attack locks down a computer’s hard drive and demands payment in Bitcoin to unlock the user’s system. They claim it will send a password after payment, but there is a slim chance that a password that will ever arrive.
The one thing these attacks have in common is they are based on the EternalBlue tool that was leaked from the NSA. The tool specifically attacks vulnerabilities on Windows systems.
So how do you protect your corporate data? There are 3 Simple ways.
Read the entire article here, 3 Simple Ways To Protect Your Data From Ransomware
via the fine folks at Nexenta
Share this:
