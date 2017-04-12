System administrators live and die by remote connections in order to quickly help users with their problems no matter where they are in the world. On a one-off basis, remote desktop mechanisms seem simple enough to deal with. For a single session, it is just a matter of using the right protocol and having access to appropriate credentials to make a connection and gain access to the system. But as sysadmins scale their efforts across different types of IT assets, various connection protocols, numerous users, and different business groups or customer environments, the difficulty of securely managing credentials and configuring connections for each user situation starts to rear its head.

When IT groups manually manage connections, it doesn’t take long before the number of passwords and configuration settings fosters chaos that quickly overwhelms teams. Problems typically crop up on three major fronts.

Factor 1: Fragmentation adds complexity

Every user system has its own unique set of configuration requirements based on network policies, remote access tools, system protocols and credential information. At scale, it becomes very difficult for the IT group to manage and share all of that connection and credential information.

Read the entire article here, 3 Remote Desktop Factors That Contribute to System Administration Chaos

via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys