Home Cloud Computing 3 Keys to Unlock the Value of Windows 10 Monitoring

3 Keys to Unlock the Value of Windows 10 Monitoring

0
3 Keys to Unlock the Value of Windows 10 Monitoring
0

Over the course of our 20-year history, one conversation has remained constant: enterprise IT’s boundaries continue to expand, particularly now with the rise of third-party managed resources. Today, one of the most important rollouts that personifies this expansion is Windows 10.

Microsoft has broken new ground with one of the first operating systems to be delivered as a service. Not only does this model translate to more frequent, continuous updates, but it also facilitates cloud adoption, further encouraging the buzzworthy hybrid environments.

According to Gartner, “By the end of 2017, about 85 percent of organizations will have started Windows 10 deployments.” Business are clearly starting to hop on the Windows 10 bandwagon before Windows 7 support ends in 2020, but what should they do once they get there?

The good news for IT is that Windows 10 presents new options for optimizing the environment and decreasing IT’s workload. Want to take advantage of those benefits? Read on for our top three key concepts to consider when monitoring Windows 10.

Read the entire article here, 3 Keys to Unlock the Value of Windows 10 Monitoring

Via the fine folks at Lakeside Software.

tags:
Categories:
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Desktop
Monitoring
News
Lakeside Software
Lakeside Software

Lakeside Software is a leader in Workspace Analytics. We make SysTrack, a scalable, people-centric solution that helps organizations better understand and support end-users’ computing needs and habits, as well as make sourcing and deployment decisions based on real data.

Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
wpDiscuz

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Although performance monitoring is a critical aspect of IT operations, without a planned and well-defined monitoring strategy in place, most IT teams – large and small – find themselves caught in the trap of “too many monitoring tools”: custom in-house tools, open source tools, packaged tools, and more, that add up over time. In fact, […]

    read more
    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    Complete Guide to Understanding the Citrix Logon Process

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1511789674_maxresdefault.jpg

          deviceTRUST – Use Case (Microsoft AppLocker for device based Licensing) Video

          In this use case video we show how to make a device-based licensed application (e. g. Microsoft Visio) available in accordance with the license agreement within remote sessions. The unique serial number of the endoint is used to control the Microsoft AppLocker configuration, which in turn allows or prohibits the application licensed to the endpoint. […]

          read more
          1511789687_maxresdefault.jpg

          deviceTRUST – Use Case (Wi-Fi roaming based default printer) Video

          1511789607_maxresdefault.jpg

          deviceTRUST – Use Case (Location aware resources) Video

          1512474791_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS re:Invent 2017 Keynote Video: Werner Vogels – featuring Alexa for Business, AWS Cloud9, AWS Lambda, and Serverless App Repository

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video