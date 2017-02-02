In “The NIST Definition of Cloud Computing,” Peter Mell and Timothy Grace point out that there are four types of clouds: Private, public, community, and a hybrid mix of at least two of these. If you are thinking “What is a community cloud?” then I encourage you to go back and read the NIST paper. It’s really short and succinct, and your personal cloud vocabulary will be better for it. The vast majority of business will end up using their own private clouds and interfacing with various public cloud offerings from their partners. Availability seems to fit just perfectly as a hybrid cloud opportunity.

Private cloud (on-premises) infrastructures like physical and virtual machines that were traditionally protected with backups kept in on-site backup repositories, or on tape-based archival systems that were transported to off-site tape storage facilities, have begun to be replaced by hybrid cloud Availability solutions that offer benefits such as reduced costs, better accessibility, and reduced RPO/RTO times. When you look at those benefits, it’s easy to see why businesses large and small are moving to hybrid cloud solutions to improve Availability.

There are three key scenarios where I think hybrid cloud solutions really seem to be a benefit:

Read the entire article here, 3 key scenarios for hybrid cloud solutions

via the fine folks at Veeam Software