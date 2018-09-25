3 Key Differences Between Hyperconverged Infrastructure and Software-Defined Storage

So before we get into the difference between these two IT solutions, how about let’s start off with the definitions, shall we?

Software-defined storage (SDS) is the abstracting of the physical storage from the controlling software. In other words, you can use one software to control multiple and often times, disparate hardware vendor storage solutions like SANs, NASs, etc.

Hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), is the combination of compute, storage and networking in one single solution – whether it be an x-86 based server or an appliance based similar type of server. So in effect, HCI is a super-set (of sorts) of SDS in that it utilizes SDS in addition to providing network and compute resources.

The main purpose of HCI is to provide a single consolidated unit or appliance that has all the necessary functions including compute, network and storage. Therefore, this is a complete replacement of traditional storage mechanisms like SANs, NAS, etc..

