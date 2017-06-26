Home Data Center 3 Factors to Consider to Compare Hyperconverged Vendors

3 Factors to Consider to Compare Hyperconverged Vendors

0
3 Factors to Consider to Compare Hyperconverged Vendors
0

The hyperconverged market is the fastest growing segment in IT and the market is flooded with vendors big and small, old and new. Whether your company has a consolidation initiative, a VDI project, a need for simple and reliable data protection, or are just curious, hyperconverged infrastructure is worth exploring. But where should you start? How do you evaluate all the different vendors? What criteria should you look for?

TechTarget has published a Business Comparison whitepaper involving several hyperconverged players which can provide some guidance.

“Comparing Hyperconverged Infrastructure Options for Virtualized Environments” assesses Cisco, NetApp, Nutanix, and HPE SimpliVity. This is a great way to get quick stats on who does what. It sets a level playing field by explaining the evolution of hyperconvergence and offering a summarized definition:

“Hyperconvergence, a true consolidation of all IT below the hypervisor, has evolved as the next level of convergence. Such solutions deliver optimized management and performance, and some also support built-in data protection. Simply combining the server and storage layers didn’t do enough to make infrastructure more affordable from either a Capex or Opex perspective, nor did it sufficiently improve performance, resiliency and data protection.”

Read the entire article here, 3 Factors to Consider to Compare Hyperconverged Vendors

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Data Center
Desktop
Management
Security
Storage
HP Enterprise
HP Enterprise Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an industry leading technology company that enables customers to go further, faster. With the industry's most comprehensive portfolio, spanning the cloud to the data center to workplace applications, our technology and services help customers around the world make IT more efficient, more productive and more secure.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]

    read more
    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1498136080_maxresdefault.jpg

        Enterprise mobility management for the mobile-first world – On-Demand Webinar

        With more people using the internet on their phones than their desktops, enterprise mobility management (EMM) is a top priority for every IT team. From mobile device support to containerization and content security, every IT team is looking for an EMM solution with a comprehensive feature set. Check out our webinar on how to tackle […]

        read more
        1497655750_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Provide File Services for Object Storage in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        1497495916_maxresdefault.jpg

        IGEL TechChannel Video – Release Webinar Windows 10 IOT

        1497502191_maxresdefault.jpg

        Preview – Hybrid Cloud Solutions from Veeam and Microsoft Azure

        Veeam-Logo

        Availability on-premises, in the cloud and on the go with Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Realize Unified Cloud Monitoring | The Devil’s in the Details – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          Citrix Ready Feature Image

          HP – Citrix Ready PartnerSpeak Video at Citrix Synergy 2017

          Hear Christopher Fries talk about the combined power of Citrix and HP technologies This video is from the fine folks at Citrix Ready.

          read more
          Citrix Ready Feature Image

          SentryBay – Citrix Ready PartnerSpeak Video at Citrix Synergy 2017

          1498043749_maxresdefault.jpg

          An Introduction to AWS: A Platform Overview – #AWS Session Video

          1497775358_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS Video: Introducing AWS Organizations

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video