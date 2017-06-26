The hyperconverged market is the fastest growing segment in IT and the market is flooded with vendors big and small, old and new. Whether your company has a consolidation initiative, a VDI project, a need for simple and reliable data protection, or are just curious, hyperconverged infrastructure is worth exploring. But where should you start? How do you evaluate all the different vendors? What criteria should you look for?

TechTarget has published a Business Comparison whitepaper involving several hyperconverged players which can provide some guidance.

“Comparing Hyperconverged Infrastructure Options for Virtualized Environments” assesses Cisco, NetApp, Nutanix, and HPE SimpliVity. This is a great way to get quick stats on who does what. It sets a level playing field by explaining the evolution of hyperconvergence and offering a summarized definition:

“Hyperconvergence, a true consolidation of all IT below the hypervisor, has evolved as the next level of convergence. Such solutions deliver optimized management and performance, and some also support built-in data protection. Simply combining the server and storage layers didn’t do enough to make infrastructure more affordable from either a Capex or Opex perspective, nor did it sufficiently improve performance, resiliency and data protection.”

Read the entire article here, 3 Factors to Consider to Compare Hyperconverged Vendors

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.