3 Cyber Security Threats Lua Helps Protect Against

Healthcare organizations manage and share the protected health information (PHI) of thousands of patients, making them one of the top targets of cyber criminals. Most implement Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies that can increase the likelihood of HIPAA violations or cyber security threats if not done so correctly. Lua helps mobile healthcare organizations work efficiently and safely with built-in features that make compliant communication easy.

Here are a few of the top cyber security threats for mobile healthcare teams and information about how Lua provides safeguards and solutions to ensure the security of your organization and your patients’ data.

Communication Lacking EncryptionMany mobile teams share very important data via traditional SMS text messaging, which lacks necessary encryption for HIPAA standards. Using a solution that is fully encrypted, in transit and at rest, helps keep your messages safe. Lua’s mobile messaging solution adheres to the industry standard of encryption, ensuring your company and patient data do not fall into the wrong hands and that all communication remains HIPAA compliant.

