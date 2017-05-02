With VeeamON 2017 hastily approaching, I wanted to take this opportunity to highlight some of the things you can experience while over in New Orleans for the Availability event of 2017.

Content

The glue to any conference is the content, in the form of the keynote sessions and breakouts. With over 85 breakout sessions and different tracks, including technical, business, alliances, ProPartner and cloud tracks, there is sure to be something for everyone.

The breakouts will be presented by a mixture of our very own Veeam experts, IT community pros, Alliance partners and, of course, our Veeam customers. They will be touching on various topics around the Veeam Availability Platform for the Hybrid Cloud, best practices and some real-life scenarios.

My recommendations on sessions would be the following that span over all the different tracks available.

Read the entire article here, 3 C’s of VeeamON 2017: content, community, certification

via the fine folks at Veeam Software