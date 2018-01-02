2018: The Year Man and Machine Meld Together in the Data Center

IT, much like nature, abhors a vacuum. Businesses are more dependent on IT to drive innovation than ever. But the challenges associated with managing IT at the level of scale required to drive that innovation is simply too much for the average IT organization. Because of that gap between the expertise available and the needs of a modern digital business there’s now a lot of interest in employing machine learning algorithms and other advanced technologies to transform how the data center is managed.

The goal is not to replace humans in the data center. Rather, there needs to be a melding of man and machine to take IT to the next level. Instead of always having to react to events advanced analytics infused with machine learning algorithms will enable IT teams to proactively manage data centers in a way most IT professionals could previously only have dreamt about. Because everything will soon be instrumented, application workloads will soon dynamically scale up and down across hybrid cloud computing environments with little to no intervention on the part of an IT administrator.

Via the fine folks at Dell