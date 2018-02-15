Trends & Observations can serve two purposes. One, a view into a possible state and two, a reflection of things around us that can lead to disruptions. Sometimes you have to look closely to see the trees and other times far away to see the forest.

#1 Customer is King

The customer it turns out, is indeed always right…something we have all heard many times but often forget in the technology world. The winners this year will be technology companies that truly listen and respond to their customers with products, solutions, and services that actually solve customer problems and result in a better business outcome.

#2 The Real Customer Value is in the Data

2018 will see companies forced to find value in their data or be disrupted by competition that find ways to mine data to create business value and services. Much of this valuation will be done using ML/DL techniques – see #11. 2018 will see both a heightened level of cyber-attacks and a whole new realm of security embedded in the very foundation of the server to protect a customer’s most valuable asset – see #16.

Read the entire article here, 2018 Server Trends & Observations

Via the fine folks at Dell