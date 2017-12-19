2018 Cloud Predictions – Part 1

Given how fast technology is changing, we thought it would be interesting to ask IT executives to share their thoughts on the biggest surprises in 2017 and their predictions for 2018.

Here’s article one of two of what they told us about their predictions for the cloud in 2018. We’ll cover additional predictions for 2018 in a subsequent article.

James Sivis, VP of Marketing, Nerdio

In 2018, we predict increasing adoption of public cloud automation by small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). SMEs tend to have greater internal IT staff and resources than SMBs, but they’ve been faced with the ‘periodic table’ level of complexity presented by the myriad of technologies that need to be mastered in deploying and managing on a public cloud. The Azures and AWSs of the world, as well as specialty independent software vendors (ISVs), are stepping up to meet this emerging market need.

Lucas Vogel, Founder, Endpoint Systems

2018 is going to see a lot of heavy competition between the “big three” (Google, Microsoft, Amazon), but I think we’ll see some other vendors rise up as well. The biggest story we’re going to hear in 2018 is the “cloud native” story, coming from Pivotal and other vendors will start driving the enterprise migration from IaaS to cloud-native, PaaS-driven solutions on preferred cloud vendor technology stacks.

Integration will continue to be an important, yet underappreciated, factor of solution development going forward, especially as the major integration vendors of yesterday focus more on their cloud and data strategies. I think we’ll continue to see innovation in integration, just under new vendors and more open-source platforms.

