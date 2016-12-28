2017 IT Industry Predictions
Through our friends at VMBlog.com we presented our 2016 predictions, and this year we also welcomed the same team to give their thoughts on what’s coming in 2017.
This handy infographic will give you a review of the content and make sure you click over to the full blog with the comments from the team. Thanks to Turbonomic co-founders Yechiam Yemini (YY) and Yuri Rabover, accompanied by Eric Wright, Principal Solutions Engineer and Technology Evangelist here at Turbonomic.
Wishing you all a Happy New Year in 2017!
Read the entire article here, 2017 IT Industry Predictions
via the fine folks at Turbonomic!
