2017 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List Names Jennifer Heard

Turbonomic, the autonomic workload management platform for all cloud environments, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Jennifer Heard, SVP of Global Strategic Partners to its list of 2017 Power 100, an elite subset of its prestigious annual Women of the Channel list .

CRN’s editorial team selects Women of the Channel honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the channel. The Power 100 is an exclusive group drawn from this larger list, consisting of women leaders whose vision and influence are key drivers of their companies’ success and help move the entire IT channel forward.

Heard is a nearly 30-year tech veteran with deep enterprise and channel experience across global value added resellers and managed service providers. She joined Turbonomic in April 2017and is responsible for elevating, scaling and building upon the company’s partner and alliance strategy, including its 360-Degree Partner Program, which is designed to enable partners to become the cloud architect and trusted advisor as customers move workloads to the cloud. The program grew over 100-percent year-over-year since its inception in April 2016, and today is a more than 250-strong global network of partners such as Accunet Solutions, BIGTEC, CDW, Computer Design & Integration (CDI) LLC, Chuanhow Technologies, Datalink, Decatron, High Performance Technologies (HPT), Kovarus, Moviri, Razor Technology, RoundTower Technologies, RTP Technology, Presidio, SHI, Testwise, and Trace3.

“Jennifer is a talented, experienced, and widely-respected channel executive and former CIO that is guided by her maniacal focus on customer and partner success,” said Ben Nye, CEO of Turbonomic. “She is playing a central role in accelerating Turbonomic’s journey to operate as a global channel-first company, and has already made an immediate positive impact in our engagement with channel partners and our reach within Fortune 5000 customers. This recognition is well deserved, and we’re very happy to have her driving our channel strategy, initiatives and programs forward.”

“The channel is the most important force multiplier of any sales force. When a company’s channel strategy is strong, it’s the customers that benefit the most – and that is good for everyone,” said Jennifer Heard, Senior Vice President of Channel and Alliances at Turbonomic. “I’m honored to be recognized once again as part of this list and to be named among very good company.”

“These extraordinary executives support every aspect of the channel ecosystem, from technical innovation to marketing to business development, working tirelessly to keep the channel moving into the future,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “They are creating and elevating channel partner programs, developing fresh go-to-market strategies, strengthening the channel’s network of partnerships and building creative new IT solutions, among many other contributions. We congratulate all the 2017 Women of the Channel on their stellar accomplishments and look forward to their future success.”

The 2017 Women of the Channel and Power 100 lists will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and is available online at www.CRN.com/wotc.

About Turbonomic

Turbonomic delivers an autonomic platform that enables cloud environments to self-manage in real-time assuring performance, controlling cost, and ensuring compliance.  Turbonomic’s patented decision engine leverages workload demand to dynamically control resource supply maintaining a perpetual state of application health.

Launched in 2010, Turbonomic is one of the fastest-growing technology companies.  Turbonomic’s autonomic platform is trusted by thousands of enterprises to simplify and accelerate their migration to cloud-enabled and cloud-native applications.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Categories:
Data Center
Management
Turbonomic
Turbonomic Turbonomic’s Autonomic Platform enables heterogeneous environments to self-manage to assure the performance of any application in any cloud. Turbonomic’s patented decision engine dynamically analyzes application demand and allocates shared resources in real time to maintain a continuous state of application health.Launched in 2010, Turbonomic is one of the fastest growing technology companies in the virtualization and cloud space. Turbonomic’s Autonomic Platform is trusted by thousands of enterprises to accelerate their adoption of virtual, cloud, and container deployments for all mission critical applications.
