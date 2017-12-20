Home Artificial Intelligence (AI) 2017 Cloud Surprises – DZone Cloud

Given how fast technology is changing, we thought it would be interesting to ask IT executives to share their thoughts on the biggest surprises in 2017 and their predictions for 2018.

Here’s what they told us about the biggest surprises about the cloud. We’ll cover predictions for 2018 in a couple of other articles.

James Sivis, VP of Marketing, Nerdio

There was a surprisingly strong readiness by small- and medium-sized businesses to move their entire IT infrastructure to the cloud. It certainly seems that internal IT departments were fed up with the costs and headaches of maintaining on-prem, but also with having to piecemeal together every single component themselves. And within SMBs, another surprise was the similar lack of reticence in verticals we may have previously thought to be conservative or late followers, such as legal and financial services.

Lucas Vogel, Founder, Endpoint Systems

The biggest surprise here is the earnings beats for the biggest vendors. Cloud adoption is taking off like wildfire for Google, Microsoft, and Amazon. Oracle is coming up fast and strong, with a separate but compelling portfolio of apps platforms offered. Oracle’s AI-driven cloud database product is one of the most exciting things I think I saw come out of 2017 for the cloud.

The biggest event is the rise of the microservice platforms such as the MuleSoft AnyPoint platform and Spring, where companies can standardize microservices as back-end components to enterprise API layers. There’s also been a substantial rise in cloud integration tools, such as Microsoft’s PowerApps – most notably in their pricing.

Read the entire article here, 2017 Cloud Surprises – DZone Cloud

Via the fine folks at Liquidware.

