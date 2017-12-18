2017: A Turbulent Year – But Also a Year of IT Pragmatism

Inevitably as a calendar year wraps up – one reflects back on the year past and dreams of the year to come. One thing that is constant is hyperbole and irrational exuberance. We tend to like black and white and struggle with nuance and transition. Our IT industry is always so full change, so dynamic, so disruptive that we tend to bounce from idea to idea. On the upside, this creates a constant “zig zag” of progress.

In the end, I find that those that ignore the noise, but have a pragmatic approach to “lean into change,” tend to win.

While the debates about one technology replacing another are constant, the essential truth is that most of those debates wind up being meaningless. Every new technology that comes down the pike is not only additive; it usually serves to improve everything that has gone before it. Yes, ultimately there are winners and losers. Yes, over the fullness of time, we’ve even seen some things fully and completely get consigned to the dustbin of history. But the story arc is always a little more nuanced than the headlines.

There is no more current an example of this than the rise of public cloud.

When public clouds first started to gain traction years ago, prognostications about how every application workload would be moving into the cloud were made. They were wrong.

Don’t misunderstand me. Anyone who attended or watched AWS re:Invent 2017, or who looks at the growth rates of Azure, of SFDC and other SaaS options knows that the public cloud is massive and is experiencing massive growth. Public Cloud (IaaS, PaaS, CaaS, SaaS, and server-less models all) are here to stay and are a critical part of every customer’s ecosystem.

But in 2017, I know from thousands of customer conversations that we’ve evolved our thinking. We’ve moved to a more pragmatic point of view.

