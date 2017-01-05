Home Management 2016 – A personal look in the rearview mirror from CTP Bas van Kaam!

2016 – A personal look in the rearview mirror from CTP Bas van Kaam!

0
2016 – A personal look in the rearview mirror from CTP Bas van Kaam!
0

And what a year it has been! Personally as well as professionally I have managed to improve and surprise myself on multiple levels. On some occasions I wasn’t even capable of spelling ‘comfort-zone’ correctly, I was so far off. The best thing is, I already have some great prospects for 2017 as well, but I’ll (have to) save that for a future post, not to long from now. 2016, like 2015 before that was again packed with community get-togethers’, mostly in the form of conferences, some small (er) some big/huge, but all fun and it truly never gets tiring, presenting included. Ok, let’s reflect for a minute, shall we…

  • In 2015 (late November) I decided to write a book about the Citrix FlexCast Management Architecture, and so I did. As some of you might know writing a book is no small matter and I thought about quitting more than once. In the end I pulled through and I was able to (self) publish my book just before Synergy mid May 2016 (this took some additional efforts, I can tell you). Something I’ll never regret doing!
  • While I started working on my book, again ,in late 2015, I also submitted two presentations for Citrix Synergy 2016 taking place in Las Vegas. The plan was simple, if I get picked than great, but tons of (extra) work to be done, next to finishing the book, if not, that would be ok as well. I wasn’t a CTP back than and I just figured it might help in becoming one in the future — little did I know.

Read the entire article here, 2016 — A personal look in the rearview mirror

via Bas van Kaam at basvankaam.com

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Management
Bas van Kaam
Bas van Kaam About 17 years ago Bas van Kaam started his IT career as a helpdesk support technician from where he worked his way up to system engineering, consulting and architecting mostly by self-study, attending seminars, conferences and webinars, something which he enjoys doing still. From a technical point of view he specializes in (partly) designing, building, maintaining, troubleshooting and optimizing Microsoft & SBC / VDI (Citrix) oriented infrastructures for mid-sized and larger companies. Bas is well known within the community for his contributions on his own personal website / blog: basvankaam.com where he shares his thoughts and knowledge on an ongoing basis. He is also a frequent presenter / speaker on national as well as international events and conferences like the Dutch Citrix User Group (DuCUG), the Expert to Expert Virtualization Conference (E2EVC) and the Virtual Community NRW (Germany). He has been part of the Match.GeeK program during Citrix Synergy and also spoke at the first ever Virtual Expo (webinar) where he presented on Citrix native Printing. He loves the myCUGC community and as such is a (very) frequent forum visitor, contributor and has been appointed as one of the forum moderators. All this also resulted in being elected member of the month at one point. Also make sure to look Bas up on Twitter (@BasvanKaam) and Linked-In on which he is very active as well. Bas has been recognized as a Citrix Technology Professional (CTP class of 2016), one of only 50 worldwide, a Citrix Subject Matter Expert (SME) for his contributions to the XenDesktop 7.6 exams and he is also named a Nutanix Technology Champion (NTC) for 2014 / 2015 / 2016. Some of his professional certifications include but are not limited to: CCSP, CCA (X4) CCAA, CCEE, CCIA, CCE-V, MCSA (X3), MCSE (X3), VCP. Bas is currently employed by The Detron ICT Group, one the leading SBC and VDI consultancy companies based in the Netherlands, where he fulfills the role of Senior Management Consultant and Citrix Product Lead.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    Punching Cloud Feature

    Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper

    When it comes to the protection of relational database management systems (RDBMS) such as Microsoft SQL and Oracle, the best way to protect their data and integrity is by using advanced data protection solutions that are capable of performing application-aware data backup operations to guarantee transactional consistency. Organizations of all sizes rely on some the […]

    read more
    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    What’s New in vSphere 6.5 White Paper

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper

    Downloads

      steadyPRINT Logo

      Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

      steadyPRINT  – THE SOFTWARE FOR CENTRALIZED PRINTER ADMINISTRATION, MONITORING AND RELIABILITY. steadyPRINT, for Citrix XenApp, XenDesktop, Microsoft Terminals Services / Remote Desktop Services, and VMware VDI allows you to: Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured. Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete […]

      read more
      Tricerat Feature Image

      Download Tricerat Simplify Profiles

      EXTRASPHERE Image

      Download Extrasphere 2.0 – Tools for Managing VM Data in VMware vSphere Environments

      1480428970_maxresdefault.jpg

      Free Tool! SPDocKit Pulse – Autodiscover SharePoint Farms and Servers

      Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

      Microsoft Assessment and Planning Toolkit Download

      On-Demand Webinars

        VMware-Feature-Image.png

        AirWatch 9.0 Delivers New Capabilities for iOS and macOS – On-Demand Webinar

        In this 30-minute webinar, dive into the latest capabilities for Apple platforms introduced with AirWatch 9.0 with an AirWatch product expert. In addition to same-day support for iOS 10 and macOS Sierra, we’ve delivered new management features for iOS and macOS to our customers, including await configuration as part of our integration with the Device […]

        read more
        citrix-ready-featuress-image

        Citrix ShareFile – New Features and Storage Flexibility

        Acceleratio

        How to automate your server environment with PowerShell management

        1482350836_maxresdefault.jpg

        Mobile Device Management – Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1482223344_hqdefault.jpg

        Understanding Cloud File Services: Why You Need Them and What Are Your Options? – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1483565845_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix ShareFile Connectors – Video

          Get simple, secure sharing anytime, anywhere, on any device, inside and outside organizational boundaries. ShareFile Connectors allow users to securely access and share files from third-party services including One Drive, Office 365, SharePoint, Documentum, Google Drive, Box, and Dropbox. Employees can also connect an account as a mapped drive on the Windows file system, without […]

          read more
          1483610544_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix XenServer and Enhanced 3D Graphics – Video

          1483585029_maxresdefault.jpg

          Amit Panchel (vExpert) Video – 2016 End of Year Thoughts and Looking into 2017

          1483559233_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: TGC-1 improves the stability of its IT infrastructure with VMware NSX

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video