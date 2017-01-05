2016 – A personal look in the rearview mirror from CTP Bas van Kaam!
And what a year it has been! Personally as well as professionally I have managed to improve and surprise myself on multiple levels. On some occasions I wasn’t even capable of spelling ‘comfort-zone’ correctly, I was so far off. The best thing is, I already have some great prospects for 2017 as well, but I’ll (have to) save that for a future post, not to long from now. 2016, like 2015 before that was again packed with community get-togethers’, mostly in the form of conferences, some small (er) some big/huge, but all fun and it truly never gets tiring, presenting included. Ok, let’s reflect for a minute, shall we…
- In 2015 (late November) I decided to write a book about the Citrix FlexCast Management Architecture, and so I did. As some of you might know writing a book is no small matter and I thought about quitting more than once. In the end I pulled through and I was able to (self) publish my book just before Synergy mid May 2016 (this took some additional efforts, I can tell you). Something I’ll never regret doing!
- While I started working on my book, again ,in late 2015, I also submitted two presentations for Citrix Synergy 2016 taking place in Las Vegas. The plan was simple, if I get picked than great, but tons of (extra) work to be done, next to finishing the book, if not, that would be ok as well. I wasn’t a CTP back than and I just figured it might help in becoming one in the future — little did I know.
