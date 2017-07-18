12 Architectural Requirements for Protecting Business Data in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar
Designing a cloud data system architecture that protects your precious data when operating business-critical applications and workloads in the cloud is of paramount importance to cloud architects today. Ensuring the high-availability for your company’s applications and protecting business data is challenging and somewhat different than in traditional on-premise data centers.
For most companies with hundreds to thousands of applications, it’s impractical to build all of these important capabilities into every application’s design architecture. The cloud storage infrastructure typically only provides a subset of what’s required to properly protect business data and applications.
So how do you ensure your business data and applications are architected correctly and protected in the cloud?
In this webinar, we covered:
- Best Practices for protecting business data in the cloud
- How To design a protected and highly-available cloud system architecture
- Lessons Learned from architecting thousands of cloud system architectures
