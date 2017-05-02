11th Annual Red Hat Innovation Awards Recognize Achievements in Open Source

Barclays Bank, Government of British Columbia, Macquarie, Rackspace, and State of Jalisco, Mexico Commended for Exceptional Uses of Red Hat Solutions

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT), the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the winners of the 11th annual Red Hat Innovation Awards, recognizing customers and partners for their outstanding and innovative use of Red Hat solutions. This year’s winners – Barclays Bank, Government of British Columbia, Macquarie, Rackspace®, and State of Jalisco, Mexico – will be honored during Red Hat Summit, the industry’s premier open source technology event, taking place this week in Boston. Online voting is now open to select the overall 2017 Red Hat Innovator of the Year.

The Red Hat Innovation Awards recognize the technological achievements of Red Hat customers and partners worldwide who demonstrate creative thinking, determined problem-solving, and innovative uses of Red Hat technology. Red Hat Innovation Award winners were selected by a panel of experts and ranked based on the complexity, uniqueness, and magnitude of their Red Hat implementations.

From the category winners, an overall 2017 Red Hat Innovator of the Year will be selected by the community through online voting. Voting will open at 9 a.m. EDT on Monday, May 1, and close at 11:59 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 3. To vote for the 2017 Red Hat Innovator of the Year, visit www.redhat.com/en/customers/innovation-awards. The winner will be announced during an awards ceremony on Thursday, May 4, at the 2017 Red Hat Summit.

The winners of the 11th annual Red Hat Innovation Awards are:

Category: DevOps implementation

Recognizing the best implementation of the complete DevOps strategy of culture, automation, and platform changes needed to meet the new demands of their customers.

Winner: Barclays Bank PLC

Barclays is a transatlantic consumer, corporate and investment bank offering products and services across personal, corporate and investment banking, credit cards and wealth management, with a strong presence in its two home markets of the UK and the US.

Looking to drive innovation and increase productivity, Barclays set out to build an Application Platform-as-a-Service (aPaaS) as part of its cloud program that could provide its development teams a more secure, consistent and scalable platform for application development and hosting. Barclays developed its aPaaS by following a DevOps methodology and deploying several Red Hat technologies and services, including Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform (JBoss EAP), Red Hat CloudForms, Red Hat JBoss Fuse, Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat Satellite. Red Hat Consulting provided support, both in terms of architecting and delivering the aPaaS.

As part of Barclays’ cloud strategy, they are deploying Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform on Amazon Web Services. Barclays is believed to be one of the first banks to successfully implement an aPaaS and requisite operating model. Internally, the project changed the way Barclays offers and consumes middleware infrastructure, moving the company from offering technology to providing service. As a result of the aPaaS and based on its internal testing, Barclays experienced a 70 percent reduction in time needed to release a new product, an 80 percent better utilization of underlying infrastructure and a five times increase in functional drops.

Category: The open source way

Recognizing innovation through building an open source culture, contributing to community projects, and using open source technology to support a broad range of applications and business services.

Winner: Government of British Columbia, Office of CIO

The Government of British Columbia provides services such as education, healthcare, social services and economic development to its 4.6 million residents. Seeking to further economic development, the Government of British Columbia wanted to develop innovative public services faster to meet evolving demand and improve its user experience.

To meet the challenge, the province established the BC Developers’ Exchange (BCDevExchange) to take advantage of the innovation of private sector technology companies and entrepreneurs. The BC Developers’ Exchange supports collaboration between government and citizens using open source tools, such as online code repository GitHub and enterprise software from Red Hat. BCDevExchange includes Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform as the foundation for its container-based application platform. It uses Red Hat CloudForms to manage its OpenShift environment and is connected with Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services in order to improve infrastructure visibility. BCDevExchange also includes Red Hat Gluster Storage for resilient data backup, and JBoss Fuse to manage API, data access, and integration of legacy systems. With help from Red Hat Consulting, the province installed a full production build in its datacenter—running a mix of physical servers and virtual machines—in just three weeks. As a result, the province can support agile, collaborative development following a DevOps approach, create and update services faster, and balance innovation with security requirements.

Category: Enterprise transformation

Recognizing the most outstanding transition from legacy IT to becoming a self-service leader and business partner in the digital world.

Winner: Macquarie

Macquarie is a global financial services provider headquartered in Australia with offices in 28 countries. Macquarie’s Banking and Financial Services Group identified the need to build a smarter digital banking platform and mobile app that could help it continually evolve and build a more personalised and intuitive experience for its Australian retail banking customers.

Macquarie adopted modern cloud application architecture, supported by distributed technologies like Apache Cassandra, Apache Spark, SolrCloud and container technologies. Red Hat Openshift Container Platform, Red Hat CloudForms and Red Hat Gluster Storage underpinned the container strategy, which enabled rapid innovation and agile delivery, and allowed Macquarie to bring its new banking platform to life. Red Hat worked with Macquarie on a new strategy to achieve open end point independence by creating highly composable modular APIs, which are open for access by partners and developers. The business strategy and underlying technology based on microservices, coupled with highly scalable cloud and container technologies, gave Macquarie the ability to quickly change, test, and refine offerings based on real-time insights to create an intuitive customer experience.

Category: Cloud infrastructure

Recognizing the best collaborative public, private, or open hybrid cloud deployment.

Winner: Rackspace

Rackspace is a leading managed cloud provider, serving business customers in more than 150 countries, as well as a Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider, a program that offers customers and independent software vendors access to tested and verified solutions for safe, scalable and supported enterprise cloud deployments. In an effort to offer broader technology choice in its OpenStack as-a-service portfolio based on customer demand, Red Hat and Rackspace partnered together to build an enterprise, managed private cloud solution built on Red Hat OpenStack Platform.

The result was the Rackspace Private Cloud powered by Red Hat (RPC-R) solution. RPC-R includes other Red Hat technologies such as Red Hat Ceph Storage, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat Satellite and Red Hat CloudForms, with Fanatical Support® from Rackspace layered on top. Rackspace also worked with a Red Hat Technical Account Manager to help develop the solution, and used Red Hat Training and Certification to gain expertise on Red Hat OpenStack software and tools. Ultimately with RPC-R, end users receive the agility and efficiency of public cloud with the security features, control and performance of enterprise private cloud software provided by Red Hat, all coupled with managed services from Rackspace, which has industry-leading OpenStack operational expertise.

Category: Application optimization

Recognizing the most outstanding use of agile methodologies and Red Hat solutions to achieve superior overall performance while creating, maintaining, and deploying successful business applications.

Winner: Secretariat of Planning, Administration and Finance (SEPAF), Government of the State of Jalisco, Mexico

The Secretariat of Planning, Administration and Finance (SEPAF) is responsible for allocating state assets and resources for projects related to state development. In an effort to increase quality of service, SEPAF carried out a technological modernization, integration and process automation for its web services applications, which host tax collection and services for the State of Jalisco.

SEPAF used a range of Red Hat technologies and services to build the applications, including Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat Satellite, JBoss EAP, JBoss Fuse, Red Hat JBoss BPM Suite, JBoss Data Grid, and Red Hat Virtualization. Red Hat Consulting has been seen as a valuable partner throughout implementation, supporting the team members through education and training to support the project’s success.The systems enabled SEPAF to increase the number of resolved web requests by three times and drove a 100 percent reduction in hardware costs.

Judging Panel

The judging panel for the 2017 Red Hat Innovation Awards included:

Ashesh Badani, vice president, OpenShift, Red Hat;

Swapnil Bhartiya, technology journalist;

Marco Bill-Peter, vice president, Customer Experience and Engagement, Red Hat

Dietmar Fauser, vice president of R&D Architecture, Quality & Governance at Amadeus (Amadeus was the 2016 Red Hat Innovator of the Year and won the Cloud category for its use of Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to power Amadeus Cloud Services);

Sean Michael Kerner, senior editor, eWeek;

Chris Rommel, executive vice president, IoT & Embedded Technology, VDC Research; and

Chris Wright, vice president and chief technologist, Office of Technology, Red Hat.

Supporting Quote

Marco Bill-Peter, vice president, Customer Experience and Engagement, Red Hat

“Each year the Red Hat Innovation Awards uncover unique and impressive projects that are using Red Hat solutions to solve problems, improve functionality and expand the open source community. Our customers and partners continue to push the boundaries of innovation and we are proud to play a role in these incredible accomplishments. Congratulations to the 2017 Red Hat Innovation Awards winners.”

