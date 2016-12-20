Home Cloud Computing 11 Reasons why Nutanix is the Best All-Flash Platform

11 Reasons why Nutanix is the Best All-Flash Platform

By the Bell FI
All Flash Array (AFA) manufacturers may be rejoicing in the inevitable demise of spinning disk, but hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) is increasingly upending the entire storage category. While an AFA may be faster and easier to manage than a traditional array, it’s still a SAN. Nutanix Enterprise Cloud is not only a better platform for flash than the AFAs, but also than other HCI solutions. Here are the 11 reasons why:

1) Dramatically reduced network latency effects

Nutanix HCI already bests AFA performance by eliminating network latency (see@vcdxnz001 post, Your Network is Too Slow and What to Do About it). Innovations such as NVMe and 3D XPoint amplify the advantage of storing data on flash or other Storage-Class Memory (SCM) next to the compute in a hyperconverged environment. Accessing data in a traditional model from an All Flash Array over a slower network negates the benefits of the faster flash/SCM.

Putting flash in a proprietary array at the end of a network designed for the latency of magnetic media instead of next to the compute intuitively makes no sense. This really boils down to simple physics where proximity matters. Flash should be directly connected, not remotely attached where it requires multiple hops, protocols, and performance-constraining controllers to be accessed. It’s just physics!

Read the entire article here, 11 Reasons why Nutanix is the Best All-Flash Platform

via Steve Kaplan at ByTheBell.com

 

More Resources:

Steve Kaplan
Steve Kaplan Steve Kaplan (@ROIdude on Twitter) is Vice President of Client Strategy for Nutanix. Kaplan formerly co-founded, ran and sold two IT professional services businesses. Along with writing hundreds of articles and white papers, he has co-authored 7 books on Citrix technologies (all Official Citrix Guides) and 3 books on VMware technologies. Kaplan frequently presents on virtualization and cloud at venues across the globe. He helped pioneer the ROI methodologies used in the virtualization and has held positions on the advisory boards of several industry manufactures including Microsoft and EMC. Kaplan was both a Microsoft MVP (4 years) and VMware vExpert (7 years). Kaplan has an MBA from Northwestern and a BS in Business Administration from UC Berkeley.
