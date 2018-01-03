With this largest-ever test of 100G Ethernet networking, the HPE FlexFabric 12916E sets a new high-water mark for data-center core networking. In an extensive set of stressful benchmark tests, the FlexFabric 12916E pumped traffic through 768 100G Ethernet interfaces and set several records along the way:

The highest throughput ever recorded from a single switch chassis (76.8 terabits per second)

Throughput of more than 100 million frames per second per port on each of 768 100G Ethernet ports

Support for nearly 1 million unique routes learned via BGP

Identical throughput when routing to 768 routes and nearly 1 million routes

The highest EVPN scalability ever recorded with a single chassis (768 concurrent VXLAN tunnels)

ISSU failover times measured in tens of microseconds

Read the entire article here, 100G Ethernet networking

Via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.