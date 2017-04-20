On Feb. 14, Veeam and their Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners launched an unprecedented offer in the history of the company. This offer gave each of Veeam’s eligible US and Canada customers an opportunity to put $1,000 towards extending Availability to the cloud or expanding their existing usage of cloud backup and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS). The good news for US and Canada customers who have not yet registered for this offer — the deadline to register has now been extended to June 30 by popular demand!

In addition to this extension, Veeam has now expanded this FREE cloud services offer to additional global regions! This offer is now available in: EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), Australia, New Zealand, Pacific Islands and Latin America. We encourage customers to register as soon as they can since they only have until Sept. 30 to utilize their FREE services. Registering is an easy three-step process:

Register to receive your unique activation code Identify a trusted VCSP partner together with your reseller After some quick configurations, you’ll be sending your data to the cloud.

Read the entire article here, $1,000 in FREE cloud services – global offer for customers

