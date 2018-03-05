IT pros know that having a strong and comprehensive password policy helps keep data safe — and away from hackers. Everyone knows that a password manager can help respect policies that involve securely storing sensitive and personal data. There are many great password managers available to meet these requirements. However, a qualified password manager can do much more than simply store passwords. Here at Devolutions, we offer Devolutions Server (DVLS). A password manager that offers many types of entries that can be used to store your organization data, your work passwords as well as your personal information. Here are 10 types of entries that you can store:

1. Alarm Codes

Remember that in addition to the alarm code for your business, you can store the code(s) for your home, or other assets that you’re protecting.

2. Credit Card Information

Shopping online has its pros and cons — and the biggest drawback is that you might be more vulnerable to hackers. It’s never (ever!) a good idea to save your credit card information on any website. But it can also be inconvenient to pull out your credit card every time you want to buy something. Storing your credit card information in Devolutions Server is the simple and secure answer. Whenever you need the information, just grab/copy/paste it, and you’re done.

Read the entire article here, 10 Types of Entries You Can Store in Devolutions Server

Via the fine folks at Devolutions/a>.