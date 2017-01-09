10 things to consider when choosing an Azure Stack solution

In September 2016, HPE and Microsoft jointly announced the HPE | Microsoft Azure Stack solution. Since then, the HPE and Microsoft partnership has become stronger, making this offering a hot topic.

So, what’s the big hype about the HPE | Microsoft Azure Stack? The HPE | Microsoft Azure Stack solution allows customers to get an Azure consistent cloud service experience running from within their own data center with a pre-validated, factory-integrated solution. This integrated solution allows you to easily move applications between Microsoft’s Azure public cloud and the Azure Stack that can now be run in your data center.

What sets the HPE | Microsoft Azure Stack solution apart from the others?

