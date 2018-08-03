10 Pros and Cons of Microsoft Teams

Last year, Microsoft launched Microsoft Teams—a tool that raised a lot of dust. Teams, part of the Office 365 pack, bring together all the functionalities of other Office 365 tools to create a unique collaboration and communication hub for teams.

Some users are delighted by Teams, and others are still not sure whether to use it or not. We listed out some pros and cons to help you make your choice.

Key Components

Teams

It all starts with a team. Create a team and invite people with whom you want to collaborate. In most cases, you will invite people from your product team, department, or organization.

However, some situations require you to partner with people outside your company, like freelancers or consultants. Luckily, you can also add guest users to your team.

Channels

Basically, channels are conversations you have with different people from the team. Similarly to Slack, you can form channels around a team, project, or a topic. They are a place where you chat, hold meetings, add files, and collaborate with people.

