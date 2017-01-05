FlexApp is a leading Windows application layering solution for Citrix, VMware, Amazon WorkSpaces, and well-connected physical environments. Other competitors in this market include Unidesk and App Volumes from VMware. Citrix AppDisk is in this category as well, however Citrix has not treated partners that add value to their platform as competitors. Lately we have seen a printed competitive analysis battle card from one of our FlexApp competitors and it was riddled with falsehoods. To dispel the FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt), we thought we’d list 10 things that application layering vendors would rather you not know about FlexApp.

FlexApp was first to market with several innovative features including: Truly portable and proven “elastic” type layers that can be applied to any well connected Windows desktop including physical, virtual and go across OS versions.

The only layering solution with a scalable and no additional infrastructure required design.

Built-in high availability without dedicated servers or expensive load balancers.

Micro isolation – technology used to automatically head off application conflicts when applications are packaged separately or have conflicts with a newer OS.

Integrated, but optionally licensed, UEM (User Environment Management).

Read the entire article here, 10 FACTS -FlexApp Competitors Don’t Want You to Know! | Liquidware Labs Blog

via the fine folks at Liquidware Labs