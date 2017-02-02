Citrix, Microsoft, VMware Tech News & Support Resources

Home

    NeuVector Feature Image

    NeuVector Releases Docker Container Security Solution

    Backed by behavioral learning, zero-configuration application delivers runtime visibility and network security that adapts to fluctuating container environments NeuVector today announced the launch and immediate availability of a new approach to securing Docker containers. With constant behavioral learning automatically applied to security policies for containers, NeuVector secures containers where they have been most vulnerable: in […]

    Amazon Web Services Feature Image

    Amazon WorkSpaces Update – SSD Volumes and Cost Optimizer

    LoginVSI Feature Image

    Login VSI Releases PI v1.5 with Network Latency Reporting

    Douglas Brown on DABCC Radio

    Douglas Brown Shares His Journey from 7 year old to a Global Technology Evangelist – Episode 270

    Liquidware Labs Feature Image

    The Top 5 Success and Failures of a VDI Migration

    1485698556_maxresdefault.jpg

    Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: XenMobile Cloud, Security and Partner Updates

    Latest IT Pros Resources

      DABCC Feature Image Template

      VFailover (im)possibilities of Citrix XenDesktop 7.x Part 6 After the XenDesktop 7.12 release

      In the earlier article series Failover (im)possibilities I wrote about the failover/load balancing possibilities in XenDesktop 7.x, where part 5 was about Desktop 7.11. In this article I will discuss the XenDesktop 7.12 release and will also go into a bit more detail what is expected in future releases (where possible). The king is dead, […]

      scott-bollinger-feature-image

      Pre RSA Conference Training and my reading list for CCSP

      Jason Samuel Feature Image

      Building a secure high visibility WiFi network using Ubiquiti Networks UniFi gear!

      Greg Schulz Feature Image

      SSD, Flash, Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Storage Trends Tips Topics

      robbeekmans Feature Image

      Tuning Microsoft Windows 10 for VDI

      BasVanKaam Feature Image

      Citrix Smart Check – the latest addition to the Smart Tools portfolio. Make sure to take it for a test-ride

      Latest IT News and Support

        1485951446_maxresdefault.jpg

        Challenge yourself in LabWarz at VeeamON 2017 – Video

        Test your knowledge of Veeam Availability Suite and challenge your IT peers in the LabWarz contest at VeeamON 2017, on May 17-18! Great prizes await! Learn more at: https://www.veeam.com/veeamon/agenda

        Devolutions Feature Image

        January Poll Results: What’s at the Top of Your 2017 CRAZY List?

        1485974448_maxresdefault

        The Lieblings tell “The IGEL Story”

        Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

        Microsoft Live Migration via Constrained Delegation with Kerberos in Windows Server 2016

        1485907939_maxresdefault.jpg

        VMware On Demand Training Video – New User Interface

        1485921433_maxresdefault.jpg

        Reduce Spend & Maintain License Compliance with Software License Optimisation from Flexera Software Video

        maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Video: Customers share how Citrix and Microsoft solutions are better together!

        VMware-Feature-Image.png

        VMware: Drive Better Performance Across Your Cisco UCS Environment

        DABCC Radio

          Listen to “Douglas Brown Shares His Journey from 7 year old to a Global Technology Evangelist – Episode 270” on Spreaker. In episode 270, Douglas Brown shares with us his journey from age 7 to today and why he joined IGEL as their Global Technology Evangelist.  In life you have many dots and Douglas talks […]

          Skycure on DABCC Radio

          Skycure / Citrix Ready – Mobile Security: Predict, Detect and Prevent Physical, Malware, Network and Vulnerabilities Podcast – Episode 269

          VMware EUC Virtual
          Watch VMware EUC Virtual!

          DABCC TV

            1485974448_maxresdefault

            The Lieblings tell “The IGEL Story”

            In the following video, the world famous Lieblings tell “The IGEL Story”. About The Lieblings “The Lieblings” is a dramatized version of Douglas Brown’s life with Kristin Montag.  Needless to say, it would be fun to be a fly on the wall and in many ways by watching “The Lieblings” you get to be just that. About […]

            Citrix Ready Podcasts

              Listen to “Skycure / Citrix Ready – Mobile Security: Predict, Detect and Prevent Physical, Malware, Network and Vulnerabilities Podcast – Episode 269” on Spreaker. In episode 269, Douglas Brown interviews Varun Kohli, Vice President of Marketing at Skycure and Shashidhar Reddy, Technical Marketing Lead for Citrix Ready.  Together we discusses the Skycure mobile security solution […]

              Latest Videos

                Test your knowledge of Veeam Availability Suite and challenge your IT peers in the LabWarz contest at VeeamON 2017, on May 17-18! Great prizes await! Learn more at: https://www.veeam.com/veeamon/agenda

                White Papers

                  Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

                  How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast

                  Skype Meeting Broadcast, a broadcast solution from Skype for Business, delivers a high-quality video stream and scales to thousands of participants. It’s ideal for online corporate meetings and streaming events to external customers. Participants can join the meeting from anywhere, with any device—an Internet connection is all they need. Use this quick reference guide to […]

                  eg-innovations-feature-image

                  eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief

                  steadyPRINT Logo

                  steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

                  Downloads

                    IGEL Logo

                    Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point

                    The Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) thin client software provides a highly effective alternative to traditional thin client hardware. Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) The software is installed as the operating system on PCs, notebooks and selected thin clients, and turns the hardware into a powerful software based and universally deployable thin client allowing […]

                    AppEnsure Feature Image

                    Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

                    Devolutions Feature Image

                    Download Wayk Now – Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop – FREE!

                    On-Demand Webinars

                      615612843_1280x720.jpg

                      TechJam: Atlantis USX Provides Best Virtual Workspace Experience – On-Demand Webinar

                      Jeff Keyes & Hugo Phan walk through Atlantis USX and demonstrate using it to create your own storage array.

                      1485698556_maxresdefault.jpg

                      Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: XenMobile Cloud, Security and Partner Updates

                      614359926_1280x720.jpg

                      Atlantis & AppSense: The Ultimate Workspace – On-Demand Webinar

