Citrix, Microsoft, VMware Tech News & Support Resources

Latest IT Pros Resources
Cohesity – The Epitome of Simplicity for Data Management in the Data Center
The transformation of the data center in the 21st century aligns with an axiom written by Henry David Thoreau 160 years ago. Thoreau wrote, “Simplicity, simplicity, simplicity! I say, let your affairs be as two or three, and not a hundred or a thousand; instead of a million count half a dozen, and keep your […]
Latest IT News and Support
AppSense Performance Manager v10.1
I am pleased to announce the release of version 10.1 of AppSense Performance Manager. This release continues our commitment to delivering new features, enhancements to existing functionality, and support for the latest Microsoft desktop, server and application delivery technologies. AppSense Performance Manager helps IT teams deliver a highly responsive desktop to users while reducing hardware […]
DABCC Radio
DataCore Software: Hyper-Converged Storage Podcast – Episode 268
Listen to “DataCore Software: Hyper-converged Storage Podcast – Episode 268” on Spreaker. In episode 268, Douglas Brown interviews Sushant Rao, Sr. Director of Product & Solutions Marketing at DataCore Software. Sushant and Douglas discuss DataCore Software’s hyper-converged storage solution.. Sushant is another deep technical expert from DataCore and does a great job diving deep in […]
VMware EUC Virtual
DABCC TV
Lua: Mobile Messaging Platform for Healthcare & Enterprise Demo Video Podcast
In this DABCC TV episode we are happy to have Michael DeFranco, Founder and CEO of Lua with us to walk us through a detailed demo of the Lua mobile messaging solution. About Lua: Texting is the fastest, easiest and most productive form of communication. It is the best way to get answers or alerts, […]
Citrix Ready Podcasts
SkySync / Citrix Ready – Integrating On-Premises Storage with ShareFile Podcast – Episode 267
Listen to “SkySync / Citrix Ready – Integrating On-Premises Storage with ShareFile Podcast – Episode 267” on Spreaker. In episode 267, Douglas Brown interviews Steve Woodward, CTO of SkySync and Anil Kumar, Technical Marketing Lead for Citrix Ready. Together we discusses the SkySync middleware technology that tightly integrates your on-premises storage with ShareFile. Steve, Anil, […]
Latest Videos
VMware Video: Oracle 11gR2 4 Node RAC vMotion operation with Swingbench
Oracle 11gR2 4 Node RAC vMotion operation with Swingbench From the fine folks at VMware TV.
White Papers
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
The first time that a user interacts with the Citrix infrastructure is during logon. This also happens to be one of the most complex stages of a Citrix session. Citrix logon has several phases, involving Citrix apps, Microsoft operating systems, infrastructure components and third-party applications. Slow logons can affect the user experience and reduce user […]
Downloads
Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point
The Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) thin client software provides a highly effective alternative to traditional thin client hardware. Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) The software is installed as the operating system on PCs, notebooks and selected thin clients, and turns the hardware into a powerful software based and universally deployable thin client allowing […]
On-Demand Webinars
Monitor Managing the End User Experience with GPU-Powered Insights – Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar
An On-Demand Citrix-Ready Webinar GPU technology improves Citrix virtual desktops and applications, but to truly deliver an immersive user experience that scales, organizations need to manage the complete GPU deployment lifecycle – from designing the infrastructure, to managing and optimizing a production environment, to responding to user issues dynamically, in real-time. eG Innovations in partnership with […]
New Releases & Top Resources
