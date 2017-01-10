Citrix, Microsoft, VMware Tech News & Support Resources

Breaking technology news, videos, white papers, downloads, infographics, podcasts, events, and analysis relating to the cloud, datacenter, desktop, mobility, security, storage & virtualization industry.
VMware Instant Clone-Tech Preview for Citrix XenDesktop
So some while back, VMware announced Instant Clone Tech Preview for Citrix XenDesktop and I’ve been lucky enough to be part of the tech preview! So for those who are not aware of the Instant Clone technology i, they are similar to MCS machines in that all desktops read from a master disk and write […]
Citrix XenServer with Live Updates & Health Check Highlights Video
This video highlights two XenServer features that simplify the management of XenApp and XenDesktop infrastructure: Live Updates and Health It reviews how they work, and provides some configuration tips. Learn more at https://www.citrix.com/products/xenserver/
DataCore Software: Hyper-Converged Storage Podcast – Episode 268
Listen to “DataCore Software: Hyper-converged Storage Podcast – Episode 268” on Spreaker. In episode 268, Douglas Brown interviews Sushant Rao, Sr. Director of Product & Solutions Marketing at DataCore Software. Sushant and Douglas discuss DataCore Software’s hyper-converged storage solution.. Sushant is another deep technical expert from DataCore and does a great job diving deep in […]
Lua: Mobile Messaging Platform for Healthcare & Enterprise Demo Video Podcast
In this DABCC TV episode we are happy to have Michael DeFranco, Founder and CEO of Lua with us to walk us through a detailed demo of the Lua mobile messaging solution. About Lua: Texting is the fastest, easiest and most productive form of communication. It is the best way to get answers or alerts, […]
SkySync / Citrix Ready – Integrating On-Premises Storage with ShareFile Podcast – Episode 267
Listen to “SkySync / Citrix Ready – Integrating On-Premises Storage with ShareFile Podcast – Episode 267” on Spreaker. In episode 267, Douglas Brown interviews Steve Woodward, CTO of SkySync and Anil Kumar, Technical Marketing Lead for Citrix Ready. Together we discusses the SkySync middleware technology that tightly integrates your on-premises storage with ShareFile. Steve, Anil, […]
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
As the mobile-cloud era unfolds, IT organizations must keep pace with accelerating business expectations. But with more and more users to serve, endpoints to manage, and data to protect, in some cases those expectations are outpacing IT’s ability to stay in step. So, how do you close the gap when basic virtualization platforms can’t support […]
Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
steadyPRINT – THE SOFTWARE FOR CENTRALIZED PRINTER ADMINISTRATION, MONITORING AND RELIABILITY. steadyPRINT, for Citrix XenApp, XenDesktop, Microsoft Terminals Services / Remote Desktop Services, and VMware VDI allows you to: Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured. Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete […]
AirWatch 9.0 Delivers New Capabilities for iOS and macOS – On-Demand Webinar
In this 30-minute webinar, dive into the latest capabilities for Apple platforms introduced with AirWatch 9.0 with an AirWatch product expert. In addition to same-day support for iOS 10 and macOS Sierra, we’ve delivered new management features for iOS and macOS to our customers, including await configuration as part of our integration with the Device […]
NEW Devolutions Proxy for Remote Desktop Manager
Since we are on a roll talking about all the new features in RDM 12, we’ll keep the good times going with the announcement of the NEW Devolutions Proxy! The Devolutions Proxy Console, which you’ll find under Tools – Devolutions Proxy Console, allows you to use some Windows Services on Mac, iOS and Android. Essentially, […]
New in AOS 5.0: Nutanix Acropolis File Services
IGEL to Showcase Industry-Leading Endpoint Management Solutions at Citrix Summit 2017
steadyPRINT 6.5.2 Released – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
Nutanix AOS 5.0 Release is Here
