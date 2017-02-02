Citrix, Microsoft, VMware Tech News & Support Resources

Breaking technology news, videos, white papers, downloads, infographics, podcasts, events, and analysis relating to the cloud, datacenter, desktop, mobility, security, storage & virtualization industry.
VFailover (im)possibilities of Citrix XenDesktop 7.x Part 6 After the XenDesktop 7.12 release
In the earlier article series Failover (im)possibilities I wrote about the failover/load balancing possibilities in XenDesktop 7.x, where part 5 was about Desktop 7.11. In this article I will discuss the XenDesktop 7.12 release and will also go into a bit more detail what is expected in future releases (where possible). The king is dead, […]
Challenge yourself in LabWarz at VeeamON 2017 – Video
Test your knowledge of Veeam Availability Suite and challenge your IT peers in the LabWarz contest at VeeamON 2017, on May 17-18! Great prizes await! Learn more at: https://www.veeam.com/veeamon/agenda
Douglas Brown Shares His Journey from 7 year old to a Global Technology Evangelist – Episode 270
Listen to “Douglas Brown Shares His Journey from 7 year old to a Global Technology Evangelist – Episode 270” on Spreaker. In episode 270, Douglas Brown shares with us his journey from age 7 to today and why he joined IGEL as their Global Technology Evangelist. In life you have many dots and Douglas talks […]
The Lieblings tell “The IGEL Story”
In the following video, the world famous Lieblings tell “The IGEL Story”. About The Lieblings “The Lieblings” is a dramatized version of Douglas Brown’s life with Kristin Montag. Needless to say, it would be fun to be a fly on the wall and in many ways by watching “The Lieblings” you get to be just that. About […]
Skycure / Citrix Ready – Mobile Security: Predict, Detect and Prevent Physical, Malware, Network and Vulnerabilities Podcast – Episode 269
Listen to “Skycure / Citrix Ready – Mobile Security: Predict, Detect and Prevent Physical, Malware, Network and Vulnerabilities Podcast – Episode 269” on Spreaker. In episode 269, Douglas Brown interviews Varun Kohli, Vice President of Marketing at Skycure and Shashidhar Reddy, Technical Marketing Lead for Citrix Ready. Together we discusses the Skycure mobile security solution […]
How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast
Skype Meeting Broadcast, a broadcast solution from Skype for Business, delivers a high-quality video stream and scales to thousands of participants. It’s ideal for online corporate meetings and streaming events to external customers. Participants can join the meeting from anywhere, with any device—an Internet connection is all they need. Use this quick reference guide to […]
Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point
The Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) thin client software provides a highly effective alternative to traditional thin client hardware. Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) The software is installed as the operating system on PCs, notebooks and selected thin clients, and turns the hardware into a powerful software based and universally deployable thin client allowing […]
TechJam: Atlantis USX Provides Best Virtual Workspace Experience – On-Demand Webinar
Jeff Keyes & Hugo Phan walk through Atlantis USX and demonstrate using it to create your own storage array.
NeuVector Releases Docker Container Security Solution
Backed by behavioral learning, zero-configuration application delivers runtime visibility and network security that adapts to fluctuating container environments NeuVector today announced the launch and immediate availability of a new approach to securing Docker containers. With constant behavioral learning automatically applied to security policies for containers, NeuVector secures containers where they have been most vulnerable: in […]
Amazon WorkSpaces Update – SSD Volumes and Cost Optimizer
Login VSI Releases PI v1.5 with Network Latency Reporting
The Top 5 Success and Failures of a VDI Migration
Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: XenMobile Cloud, Security and Partner Updates