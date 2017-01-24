Citrix, Microsoft, VMware Tech News & Support Resources

Home

    Goliath FI

    Citrix Related Webinars for January 2017 from Goliath Solutions – Part 2

    I’m back with a few more Citrix related webinars for the 2nd half of January! Hope you find them useful! How to Proactively Troubleshoot & Fix Common Citrix End User Issues Tuesday, January 17th at 12:30 pm at ET | 9:30 am PT On this free live webinar, a Citrix Virtualization Expert show you how to proactively troubleshoot […]

    IGEL Feature Image

    Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point

    Liquidware Labs Feature Image

    Citrix Buys Unidesk – What Customers & Partners Need to Know…

    IGEL Feature Image

    Why I Joined IGEL – It’s All About the Possibilities

    BasVanKaam Feature Image

    Non-NDA. What’s new from Citrix Summit 2017

    BasVanKaam Feature Image

    Citrix Acquires Unidesk — here’s everything you want/need to know!

      Marius Image

      Remote Desktop 2.0–Management from the cloud

      In my first blog post I discussed, some of the advantages of moving app/deskop solution to the cloud, but there are different vendors out there from range from the ones that give you full control of the setup and to others which provide us with a finished platform (You can read the first post here […]

      Marius Image

      Traffic Domains vs Admin partitions vs VXLAN for IP segmentation

      Marius Image

      Remote Desktop 2.0 Moving end user computing to the cloud!

      Punching Cloud Feature

      Cohesity – The Epitome of Simplicity for Data Management in the Data Center

      robbeekmans Feature Image

      Get that Citrix Receiver an account is not configured pop-up of my screen –

      BasVanKaam Feature Image

      Non-NDA. What’s new from Citrix Summit 2017

        IGEL Feature Image

        Vinyl Sales are at a Record High. And so is HMV’s Business Performance.

        You might not be aware of this but the late John Peel, the legendary BBC broadcaster and DJ, was a former computer programmer who worked for an American insurance company in the 1960s writing code for an IBM 1410.  With his love of music, no doubt he’d be very pleased but vinyl is back.  Sales are […]

        1484360407_maxresdefault.jpg

        Turbonomic Feature Video #10 – The Green Circle IT Community

        1484315835_maxresdefault.jpg

        Turbonomic Feature Video #9 – Cluster Capacity

        1484360305_maxresdefault.jpg

        Turbonomic Feature Video #8 – Projected Improvement Chart

        IGEL Feature Image

        Trouser Change from a Grand when you Buy 10 UD Pockets for £995

        Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

        Microsoft: Schedule Azure VM Startup and Shutdown

        1484351537_maxresdefault.jpg

        Turbonomic Feature Video #7 – Custom Dashboards & Reports

        1484360606_maxresdefault.jpg

        Turbonomic Feature Video #6 – Environment Health Chart

          DataCore-on-DABCC-Radio

          DataCore Software: Hyper-Converged Storage Podcast – Episode 268

          Listen to “DataCore Software: Hyper-converged Storage Podcast – Episode 268” on Spreaker. In episode 268, Douglas Brown interviews Sushant Rao, Sr. Director of Product & Solutions Marketing at DataCore Software. Sushant and Douglas discuss DataCore Software’s hyper-converged storage solution.. Sushant is another deep technical expert from DataCore and does a great job diving deep in […]

          SykSync on DABCC Radio

          SkySync / Citrix Ready – Integrating On-Premises Storage with ShareFile Podcast – Episode 267

            lua-on-dabcc-tv

            Lua: Mobile Messaging Platform for Healthcare & Enterprise Demo Video Podcast

            In this DABCC TV episode we are happy to have Michael DeFranco, Founder and CEO of Lua with us to walk us through a detailed demo of the Lua mobile messaging solution. About Lua: Texting is the fastest, easiest and most productive form of communication. It is the best way to get answers or alerts, […]

              SykSync on DABCC Radio

              SkySync / Citrix Ready – Integrating On-Premises Storage with ShareFile Podcast – Episode 267

              Listen to “SkySync / Citrix Ready – Integrating On-Premises Storage with ShareFile Podcast – Episode 267” on Spreaker. In episode 267, Douglas Brown interviews Steve Woodward, CTO of SkySync and Anil Kumar, Technical Marketing Lead for Citrix Ready.  Together we discusses the SkySync middleware technology that tightly integrates your on-premises storage with ShareFile.  Steve, Anil, […]

                1484360407_maxresdefault.jpg

                Turbonomic Feature Video #10 – The Green Circle IT Community

                The Turbonomic Platform can do a whole lot and we decided it would be good to walk you through our customers top 10 favorite features within the platform Feature #10 is our AWESOME community of IT thought leaders, technology evangelists, and experts. Access the community for support, questions, how-to’s and much more right from our […]

                1484315835_maxresdefault.jpg

                Turbonomic Feature Video #9 – Cluster Capacity

                  steadyPRINT Logo

                  steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

                  All In One Tool. Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more. Off er your users different options to simply and flexibly print their documents in each […]

                  eg-innovations-feature-image

                  Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper

                  steadyPRINT Logo

                  steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments

                    IGEL Feature Image

                    Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point

                    The Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) thin client software provides a highly effective alternative to traditional thin client hardware. Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) The software is installed as the operating system on PCs, notebooks and selected thin clients, and turns the hardware into a powerful software based and universally deployable thin client allowing […]

                    AppEnsure Feature Image

                    Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

                    Devolutions Feature Image

                    Download Wayk Now – Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop – FREE!

                      eg-innovations-feature-image

                      Monitor Managing the End User Experience with GPU-Powered Insights – Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar

                      An On-Demand Citrix-Ready Webinar GPU technology improves Citrix virtual desktops and applications, but to truly deliver an immersive user experience that scales, organizations need to manage the complete GPU deployment lifecycle – from designing the infrastructure, to managing and optimizing a production environment, to responding to user issues dynamically, in real-time. eG Innovations in partnership with […]

                      VMware-Feature-Image.png

                      AirWatch 9.0 Delivers New Capabilities for iOS and macOS – On-Demand Webinar

                      citrix-ready-featuress-image

                      Citrix ShareFile – New Features and Storage Flexibility

