Home

Citrix, Microsoft, VMware Tech News & Support Resources

Breaking technology news, videos, white papers, downloads, infographics, podcasts, events, and analysis relating to the cloud, datacenter, desktop, mobility, security, storage & virtualization industry.

New Releases & Top Resources

    Devolutions Feature Image

    NEW Devolutions Proxy for Remote Desktop Manager

    Since we are on a roll talking about all the new features in RDM 12, we’ll keep the good times going with the announcement of the NEW Devolutions Proxy! The Devolutions Proxy Console, which you’ll find under Tools – Devolutions Proxy Console, allows you to use some Windows Services on Mac, iOS and Android. Essentially, […]

    read more
    BasVanKaam Feature Image

    New in AOS 5.0: Nutanix Acropolis File Services

    IGEL Feature Image

    IGEL to Showcase Industry-Leading Endpoint Management Solutions at Citrix Summit 2017

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT 6.5.2 Released – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments

    Nutanix Feature Image

    Nutanix AOS 5.0 Release is Here

    steadyPRINT Logo

    Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

    View All IT News and Support Resources >>

    Latest IT Pros Resources

      Marius Image

      VMware Instant Clone-Tech Preview for Citrix XenDesktop

      So some while back, VMware announced Instant Clone Tech Preview for Citrix XenDesktop and I’ve been lucky enough to be part of the tech preview! So for those who are not aware of the Instant Clone technology i, they are similar to MCS machines in that all desktops read from a master disk and write […]

      read more
      Bretty Feature Image

      Citrix Project Silverton – Citrix XenDesktop, NetScaler, FAS and Google – Part 7

      Bretty Feature Image

      Citrix Project Silverton – Citrix XenDesktop, NetScaler, FAS and Google – Part 6

      Bretty Feature Image

      Citrix Project Silverton – Citrix XenDesktop, NetScaler, FAS and Google – Part 5

      Bretty Feature Image

      Citrix Project Silverton – Citrix XenDesktop, NetScaler, FAS and Google – Part 4

      Bretty Feature Image

      Citrix Project Silverton – Citrix XenDesktop, NetScaler, FAS and Google – Part 3

      View All IT Pros Resources >>

      Latest IT News and Support

        1483654933_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix XenServer with Live Updates & Health Check Highlights Video

        This video highlights two XenServer features that simplify the management of XenApp and XenDesktop infrastructure: Live Updates and Health It reviews how they work, and provides some configuration tips. Learn more at https://www.citrix.com/products/xenserver/

        read more
        Marius Image

        VMware Instant Clone-Tech Preview for Citrix XenDesktop

        Devolutions Feature Image

        NEW Devolutions Proxy for Remote Desktop Manager

        Turbonomic Feature Image

        Fixed Cloud Elasticity – Enabling Private Cloud Performance

        hqdefault.jpg

        Citrix Receiver for Android 3.10 New Features – Video

        Lakeside Software Feature Image

        Answering GPU Questions with Lakeside Software SysTrack

        1483700535_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix XenServer NEW Feature Video – PVS Integration

        1483674131_maxresdefault.jpg

        Barry Coombs (vExpert) – 2016 End of Year Thoughts and Looking into 2017 Video

        DABCC Radio

          DataCore-on-DABCC-Radio

          DataCore Software: Hyper-Converged Storage Podcast – Episode 268

          Listen to “DataCore Software: Hyper-converged Storage Podcast – Episode 268” on Spreaker. In episode 268, Douglas Brown interviews Sushant Rao, Sr. Director of Product & Solutions Marketing at DataCore Software. Sushant and Douglas discuss DataCore Software’s hyper-converged storage solution.. Sushant is another deep technical expert from DataCore and does a great job diving deep in […]

          read more
          SykSync on DABCC Radio

          SkySync / Citrix Ready – Integrating On-Premises Storage with ShareFile Podcast – Episode 267

          View All DABCC Radio Podcasts >>

          VMware EUC Virtual
          Watch VMware EUC Virtual!

          DABCC TV

            lua-on-dabcc-tv

            Lua: Mobile Messaging Platform for Healthcare & Enterprise Demo Video Podcast

            In this DABCC TV episode we are happy to have Michael DeFranco, Founder and CEO of Lua with us to walk us through a detailed demo of the Lua mobile messaging solution. About Lua: Texting is the fastest, easiest and most productive form of communication. It is the best way to get answers or alerts, […]

            read more

            View All DABCC TV Video Podcasts >>

            Citrix Ready Podcasts

              SykSync on DABCC Radio

              SkySync / Citrix Ready – Integrating On-Premises Storage with ShareFile Podcast – Episode 267

              Listen to “SkySync / Citrix Ready – Integrating On-Premises Storage with ShareFile Podcast – Episode 267” on Spreaker. In episode 267, Douglas Brown interviews Steve Woodward, CTO of SkySync and Anil Kumar, Technical Marketing Lead for Citrix Ready.  Together we discusses the SkySync middleware technology that tightly integrates your on-premises storage with ShareFile.  Steve, Anil, […]

              read more

              View more Citrix Ready Podcasts >>

              Latest Videos

                1483654933_maxresdefault.jpg

                Citrix XenServer with Live Updates & Health Check Highlights Video

                This video highlights two XenServer features that simplify the management of XenApp and XenDesktop infrastructure: Live Updates and Health It reviews how they work, and provides some configuration tips. Learn more at https://www.citrix.com/products/xenserver/

                read more
                hqdefault.jpg

                Citrix Receiver for Android 3.10 New Features – Video

                View All IT News and Support Resources >>

                View All IT Videos >>

                White Papers

                  VMware-Feature-Image.png

                  VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief

                  As the mobile-cloud era unfolds, IT organizations must keep pace with accelerating business expectations. But with more and more users to serve, endpoints to manage, and data to protect, in some cases those expectations are outpacing IT’s ability to stay in step. So, how do you close the gap when basic virtualization platforms can’t support […]

                  read more
                  Punching Cloud Feature

                  Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper

                  VMware-Feature-Image.png

                  What’s New in vSphere 6.5 White Paper

                  Downloads

                    steadyPRINT Logo

                    Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

                    steadyPRINT  – THE SOFTWARE FOR CENTRALIZED PRINTER ADMINISTRATION, MONITORING AND RELIABILITY. steadyPRINT, for Citrix XenApp, XenDesktop, Microsoft Terminals Services / Remote Desktop Services, and VMware VDI allows you to: Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured. Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete […]

                    read more
                    Tricerat Feature Image

                    Download Tricerat Simplify Profiles

                    EXTRASPHERE Image

                    Download Extrasphere 2.0 – Tools for Managing VM Data in VMware vSphere Environments

                    On-Demand Webinars

                      VMware-Feature-Image.png

                      AirWatch 9.0 Delivers New Capabilities for iOS and macOS – On-Demand Webinar

                      In this 30-minute webinar, dive into the latest capabilities for Apple platforms introduced with AirWatch 9.0 with an AirWatch product expert. In addition to same-day support for iOS 10 and macOS Sierra, we’ve delivered new management features for iOS and macOS to our customers, including await configuration as part of our integration with the Device […]

                      read more
                      citrix-ready-featuress-image

                      Citrix ShareFile – New Features and Storage Flexibility

                      Acceleratio

                      How to automate your server environment with PowerShell management

                      View All White Papers >>

                      View All Downloads >>

                      View All Webinars >>

                      Close

                      Share this video