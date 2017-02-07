Citrix, Microsoft, VMware Tech News & Support Resources

Breaking technology news, videos, white papers, downloads, infographics, podcasts, events, and analysis relating to the cloud, datacenter, desktop, mobility, security, storage & virtualization industry.
Latest IT Pros Resources
VFailover (im)possibilities of Citrix XenDesktop 7.x Part 6 After the XenDesktop 7.12 release
In the earlier article series Failover (im)possibilities I wrote about the failover/load balancing possibilities in XenDesktop 7.x, where part 5 was about Desktop 7.11. In this article I will discuss the XenDesktop 7.12 release and will also go into a bit more detail what is expected in future releases (where possible). The king is dead, […]
Latest IT News and Support
Microsoft: Leveraging Web Application Proxy in Windows Server 2016 to provide secure access to your SQL Server Reporting Services environment
A common ask from customers is around how to make their Reporting Services environment available to users outside of their internal corporate network. This is especially important for them when they’re trying to use the Power BI mobile apps to view mobile reports and KPI’s while on the go. Today, we’re pleased to announce that […]
DABCC Radio
Flexxible IT / Citrix Ready – VDI OS Manager for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop Podcast – Episode 271
Listen to “Flexxible IT / Citrix Ready – VDI OS Manager for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop Podcast – Episode 271” on Spreaker. In episode 271, Douglas Brown interviews Kilian Arjona, CTO at Flexxible IT and Sagnik Datta, Technical Marketing Lead for Citrix Ready. Together we discusses the Flexxible IT VDI OS Manager for Citrix XenApp […]
VMware EUC Virtual
DABCC TV
The Lieblings tell “The IGEL Story”
In the following video, the world famous Lieblings tell “The IGEL Story”. About “The Lieblings” “The Lieblings” is a dramatized version of Doug and Kristin’s life together, or any typical couple’s life. Needless to say, it would be fun to be a fly on the wall and in many ways by watching “The Lieblings” you get to […]
Citrix Ready Podcasts
Flexxible IT / Citrix Ready – VDI OS Manager for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop Podcast – Episode 271
Listen to “Flexxible IT / Citrix Ready – VDI OS Manager for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop Podcast – Episode 271” on Spreaker. In episode 271, Douglas Brown interviews Kilian Arjona, CTO at Flexxible IT and Sagnik Datta, Technical Marketing Lead for Citrix Ready. Together we discusses the Flexxible IT VDI OS Manager for Citrix XenApp […]
Latest Videos
VMware On Demand Training Video – New User Interface
A brief overview of the new user interface for future On Demand Training courses. See the complete list of courses available On Demand at http://www.vmware.com/go/ODC From the fine folks at VMware Education.
White Papers
Login VSI’s “VDI Reference Architecture Monthly”
Happy new year and welcome to the first Reference Architecture Monthly of 2017. Sorry it has taken me a while to get this one out. We’ve been having fun at the end of year festivities while also preparing some really cool stuff for Login PI and Login VSI. There were two reference architectures posted in […]
Downloads
Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point
The Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) thin client software provides a highly effective alternative to traditional thin client hardware. Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) The software is installed as the operating system on PCs, notebooks and selected thin clients, and turns the hardware into a powerful software based and universally deployable thin client allowing […]
On-Demand Webinars
TechJam: Atlantis USX Provides Best Virtual Workspace Experience – On-Demand Webinar
Jeff Keyes & Hugo Phan walk through Atlantis USX and demonstrate using it to create your own storage array.
New Releases & Top Resources
Introducing steadyPRINT – Centralized Printer Administration, Monitoring And Reliability for Citrix, VMWare, VDI and more…
We all know Printing is still and always will be an issue so I wanted to take a minute to share with you a newer solution to the market that I think might help you solve the problem! It’s called steadyPRINT! With steadyPRINT, all tasks of your printer management can be organized centrally – intuitively […]
Login VSI’s “VDI Reference Architecture Monthly”
The Lieblings tell “The IGEL Story”
NeuVector Releases Docker Container Security Solution
Amazon WorkSpaces Update – SSD Volumes and Cost Optimizer
Douglas Brown Shares His Journey from 7 year old to a Global Technology Evangelist – Episode 270