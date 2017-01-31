Citrix, Microsoft, VMware Tech News & Support Resources

Breaking technology news, videos, white papers, downloads, infographics, podcasts, events, and analysis relating to the cloud, datacenter, desktop, mobility, security, storage & virtualization industry.
MS Operation Management Suite meets Citrix XA/XD Video Session from @E2EVC 2016 Rome
MS Operation Management Suite meets Citrix XenApp / XenDesktop Video Session from @E2EVC 2016 Rome. For event information please visit www.e2evc.com/home. For slides, additional info etc please contact the presenter directly on Twitter. For best video and sound quality do visit the event! via the fine folks at E2EVC Conference
Microsoft: Experiencing a Real-World Security Investigation with OMS Security
Earlier this month, Tom Shinder wrote this article about the OMS Suite Experience Center. This is an amazing resource to learn more about OMS Security, experience the interface and get used to the dashboard. Now let’s move to the next level, let’s really perform a security investigation using the data available in this environment. Perform […]
Skycure / Citrix Ready – Mobile Security: Predict, Detect and Prevent Physical, Malware, Network and Vulnerabilities Podcast – Episode 269
Listen to “Skycure / Citrix Ready – Mobile Security: Predict, Detect and Prevent Physical, Malware, Network and Vulnerabilities Podcast – Episode 269” on Spreaker. In episode 269, Douglas Brown interviews Varun Kohli, Vice President of Marketing at Skycure and Shashidhar Reddy, Technical Marketing Lead for Citrix Ready. Together we discusses the Skycure mobile security solution […]
Lua: Mobile Messaging Platform for Healthcare & Enterprise Demo Video Podcast
In this DABCC TV episode we are happy to have Michael DeFranco, Founder and CEO of Lua with us to walk us through a detailed demo of the Lua mobile messaging solution. About Lua: Texting is the fastest, easiest and most productive form of communication. It is the best way to get answers or alerts, […]
VMware: Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) Secures Mobile Devices with VMware AirWatch & Skycure
Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), the second largest distributor of spirits and wines in the U.S. and 71st largest privately held company with more than 9,000 employees, secures mobile devices for its workforce with VMware AirWatch and Skycure solutions. The solutions integrate to offer visibility and defense against threats, while fostering workforce productivity. Learn how […]
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
All In One Tool. Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more. Off er your users different options to simply and flexibly print their documents in each […]
Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point
The Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) thin client software provides a highly effective alternative to traditional thin client hardware. Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) The software is installed as the operating system on PCs, notebooks and selected thin clients, and turns the hardware into a powerful software based and universally deployable thin client allowing […]
Atlantis & AppSense: The Ultimate Workspace – On-Demand Webinar
Join Ruben Spruijt and Simon Townsend review a number of key tools to build the ultimate workspace ecosystem.
Introducing Microsoft Host Compute Service (HCS)
This post introduces a low level container management API in Hyper-V called the Host Compute Service (HCS). It tells the story behind its creation, and links to a few open source projects that make it easier to use. Motivation and Creation Building a great management API for Docker was important for Windows Server Containers. There’s […]
Veeam Agent for Windows – Public Beta Availability
SMSPassword is now part of the Citrix Ready Secure Remote Access program
Devolutions Road Map 2017
Introducing Smart Check and Citrix Smart Tools – Video
