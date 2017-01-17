Home

Citrix, Microsoft, VMware Tech News & Support Resources

Breaking technology news, videos, white papers, downloads, infographics, podcasts, events, and analysis relating to the cloud, datacenter, desktop, mobility, security, storage & virtualization industry.

New Releases & Top Resources

    IGEL Feature Image

    Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point

    The Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) thin client software provides a highly effective alternative to traditional thin client hardware. Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) The software is installed as the operating system on PCs, notebooks and selected thin clients, and turns the hardware into a powerful software based and universally deployable thin client allowing […]

    read more
    Liquidware Labs Feature Image

    Citrix Buys Unidesk – What Customers & Partners Need to Know…

    IGEL Feature Image

    Why I Joined IGEL – It’s All About the Possibilities

    BasVanKaam Feature Image

    Non-NDA. What’s new from Citrix Summit 2017

    BasVanKaam Feature Image

    Citrix Acquires Unidesk — here’s everything you want/need to know!

    Citrix-Feature-Image

    Citrix Introduces Citrix Smart Tools – Get Your XenApp & XenDesktop Environments In Top Shape

    View All IT News and Support Resources >>

    Latest IT Pros Resources

      Punching Cloud Feature

      Cohesity – The Epitome of Simplicity for Data Management in the Data Center

      The transformation of the data center in the 21st century aligns with an axiom written by Henry David Thoreau 160 years ago. Thoreau wrote, “Simplicity, simplicity, simplicity! I say, let your affairs be as two or three, and not a hundred or a thousand; instead of a million count half a dozen, and keep your […]

      read more
      robbeekmans Feature Image

      Get that Citrix Receiver an account is not configured pop-up of my screen –

      BasVanKaam Feature Image

      Non-NDA. What’s new from Citrix Summit 2017

      BasVanKaam Feature Image

      Citrix Acquires Unidesk — here’s everything you want/need to know!

      DABCC Feature Image Template

      Installing and configuring Citrix XenDesktop Linux VDA

      Punching Cloud Feature

      Cohesity Solutions Guide for VMware

      View All IT Pros Resources >>

      Latest IT News and Support

        AppSense Logo

        AppSense Performance Manager v10.1

        I am pleased to announce the release of version 10.1 of AppSense Performance Manager. This release continues our commitment to delivering new features, enhancements to existing functionality, and support for the latest Microsoft desktop, server and application delivery technologies. AppSense Performance Manager helps IT teams deliver a highly responsive desktop to users while reducing hardware […]

        read more
        IGEL Feature Image

        Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point

        Redhat Feature Image

        Docker 0-Day Stopped Cold by SELinux

        VMware-Feature-Image.png

        VMware: Partner Perspectives: How NSX Accelerates Innovation

        Tricerat Feature Image

        Throw Away Print Drivers Forever!

        gartner

        Gartner: Alexa – The First AI Fake News Victim?

        AppSense Logo

        Introducing AppSense Environment Manager 10.1

        WorkSpot FI

        Workspot Expands Senior Leadership Team

        DABCC Radio

          DataCore-on-DABCC-Radio

          DataCore Software: Hyper-Converged Storage Podcast – Episode 268

          Listen to “DataCore Software: Hyper-converged Storage Podcast – Episode 268” on Spreaker. In episode 268, Douglas Brown interviews Sushant Rao, Sr. Director of Product & Solutions Marketing at DataCore Software. Sushant and Douglas discuss DataCore Software’s hyper-converged storage solution.. Sushant is another deep technical expert from DataCore and does a great job diving deep in […]

          read more
          SykSync on DABCC Radio

          SkySync / Citrix Ready – Integrating On-Premises Storage with ShareFile Podcast – Episode 267

          View All DABCC Radio Podcasts >>

          VMware EUC Virtual
          Watch VMware EUC Virtual!

          DABCC TV

            lua-on-dabcc-tv

            Lua: Mobile Messaging Platform for Healthcare & Enterprise Demo Video Podcast

            In this DABCC TV episode we are happy to have Michael DeFranco, Founder and CEO of Lua with us to walk us through a detailed demo of the Lua mobile messaging solution. About Lua: Texting is the fastest, easiest and most productive form of communication. It is the best way to get answers or alerts, […]

            read more

            View All DABCC TV Video Podcasts >>

            Citrix Ready Podcasts

              SykSync on DABCC Radio

              SkySync / Citrix Ready – Integrating On-Premises Storage with ShareFile Podcast – Episode 267

              Listen to “SkySync / Citrix Ready – Integrating On-Premises Storage with ShareFile Podcast – Episode 267” on Spreaker. In episode 267, Douglas Brown interviews Steve Woodward, CTO of SkySync and Anil Kumar, Technical Marketing Lead for Citrix Ready.  Together we discusses the SkySync middleware technology that tightly integrates your on-premises storage with ShareFile.  Steve, Anil, […]

              read more

              View more Citrix Ready Podcasts >>

              Latest Videos

                1484503636_maxresdefault.jpg

                VMware Video: Oracle 11gR2 4 Node RAC vMotion operation with Swingbench

                Oracle 11gR2 4 Node RAC vMotion operation with Swingbench From the fine folks at VMware TV.

                read more
                1484413030_maxresdefault.jpg

                VMware Video: Oracle RAC DBaaS using vRealize Automation & Orchestration

                View All IT News and Support Resources >>

                View All IT Videos >>

                White Papers

                  eg-innovations-feature-image

                  Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper

                  The first time that a user interacts with the Citrix infrastructure is during logon. This also happens to be one of the most complex stages of a Citrix session. Citrix logon has several phases, involving Citrix apps, Microsoft operating systems, infrastructure components and third-party applications. Slow logons can affect the user experience and reduce user […]

                  read more
                  steadyPRINT Logo

                  steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments

                  VMware-Feature-Image.png

                  VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief

                  Downloads

                    IGEL Feature Image

                    Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point

                    The Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) thin client software provides a highly effective alternative to traditional thin client hardware. Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) The software is installed as the operating system on PCs, notebooks and selected thin clients, and turns the hardware into a powerful software based and universally deployable thin client allowing […]

                    read more
                    AppEnsure Feature Image

                    Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

                    Devolutions Feature Image

                    Download Wayk Now – Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop – FREE!

                    On-Demand Webinars

                      eg-innovations-feature-image

                      Monitor Managing the End User Experience with GPU-Powered Insights – Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar

                      An On-Demand Citrix-Ready Webinar GPU technology improves Citrix virtual desktops and applications, but to truly deliver an immersive user experience that scales, organizations need to manage the complete GPU deployment lifecycle – from designing the infrastructure, to managing and optimizing a production environment, to responding to user issues dynamically, in real-time. eG Innovations in partnership with […]

                      read more
                      VMware-Feature-Image.png

                      AirWatch 9.0 Delivers New Capabilities for iOS and macOS – On-Demand Webinar

                      citrix-ready-featuress-image

                      Citrix ShareFile – New Features and Storage Flexibility

                      View All White Papers >>

                      View All Downloads >>

                      View All Webinars >>

                      Close

                      Share this video