Citrix, Microsoft, VMware Tech News & Support Resources

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Announces Intent to Acquire AppDynamics

    Digitization and the transition to cloud are forcing the worlds of IT and business to blend together. In the digital economy, applications are critical. Combining real-time visibility and intelligence at the network, security and application layers is transformational for companies. It can provide them with insight into the state of their business and most importantly, […]

    1485382630_maxresdefault.jpg

    Remote Desktop Manager for Android Explained Video

    Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

    Microsoft: Kevin Scott named to newly created role of Chief Technology Officer for Microsoft

    1485346164_hqdefault.jpg

    IGEL UD Pocket – Micro Universal Desktop Thin Client Explained – Video

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware: Poised for a Breakthrough Year

    Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

    Microsoft Update 1701 for Configuration Manager Technical Preview Branch – Available Now!

      Hyperconverged Infrastructure in VMware vSphere with Simplivity Video Session from @E2EVC 2016 Rome

      Hyperconverged Infrastructure in VMware vSphere with Simplivity Session from @E2EVC 2016 Rome. For event information please visit www.e2evc.com/home. For slides, additional info etc please contact the presenter directly on Twitter. For best video and sound quality do visit the event! via the fine folks at E2EVC Conference

      Webcache and why Microsoft is killing roaming – Video Session from @E2EVC 2016 Rome

      Chromebooks in the Enterprise Video Session from @E2EVC 2016 Rome

      Remote Desktop Services in Windows Server 2016 What’s New – Video Session from @E2EVC 2016 Rome

      Citrix NetScaler Containers Video Session from @E2EVC 2016 ROME

      Look at the Enterprise Mobility from a Different Angle Session from @E2EVC 2016 ROME

        Microsoft: How to protect your on-prem physical machines

        VMware: Manx Telecom calls on NFV and VMware to Transform its Operating Model

        Cisco: How Cisco Spark Board Enables Create-and-Do

        VMware: Automating VMware Horizon 7 with VMware PowerCLI 6.5

        Cisco: Visibility is the new perimeter; It’s time for Cisco ISE 2.2

        Webcache and why Microsoft is killing roaming – Video Session from @E2EVC 2016 Rome

        VMware: Harnessing the Power of IoT

          DataCore Software: Hyper-Converged Storage Podcast – Episode 268

          Listen to “DataCore Software: Hyper-converged Storage Podcast – Episode 268” on Spreaker. In episode 268, Douglas Brown interviews Sushant Rao, Sr. Director of Product & Solutions Marketing at DataCore Software. Sushant and Douglas discuss DataCore Software’s hyper-converged storage solution.. Sushant is another deep technical expert from DataCore and does a great job diving deep in […]

          SkySync / Citrix Ready – Integrating On-Premises Storage with ShareFile Podcast – Episode 267

            Lua: Mobile Messaging Platform for Healthcare & Enterprise Demo Video Podcast

            In this DABCC TV episode we are happy to have Michael DeFranco, Founder and CEO of Lua with us to walk us through a detailed demo of the Lua mobile messaging solution. About Lua: Texting is the fastest, easiest and most productive form of communication. It is the best way to get answers or alerts, […]

              SkySync / Citrix Ready – Integrating On-Premises Storage with ShareFile Podcast – Episode 267

              Listen to “SkySync / Citrix Ready – Integrating On-Premises Storage with ShareFile Podcast – Episode 267” on Spreaker. In episode 267, Douglas Brown interviews Steve Woodward, CTO of SkySync and Anil Kumar, Technical Marketing Lead for Citrix Ready.  Together we discusses the SkySync middleware technology that tightly integrates your on-premises storage with ShareFile.  Steve, Anil, […]

                VMware: Manx Telecom calls on NFV and VMware to Transform its Operating Model

                  steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

                  All In One Tool. Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more. Off er your users different options to simply and flexibly print their documents in each […]

                  Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper

                  steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments

                    Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point

                    The Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) thin client software provides a highly effective alternative to traditional thin client hardware. Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) The software is installed as the operating system on PCs, notebooks and selected thin clients, and turns the hardware into a powerful software based and universally deployable thin client allowing […]

                    Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

                    Download Wayk Now – Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop – FREE!

                      Be Proactive Addressing Citrix End User Complaints – On-Demand Webinar

                      This webinar was presented by AppEnsure’s CTO – Sri Chaganty and focuses on how AppEnsure empowers you to proactively address end-user complaints in Citrix deployments. In addition, AppEnsure gives IT Operations the ability to stop the finger pointing and quickly identify the “real” root cause of performance problems by understanding the underlying infrastructure supporting XenApp […]

                      New Innovations from Citrix and Atlantis for Simplifying Virtual Workspaces

                      End user computing & IT procurement are working together at Chicago Public Schools

