Citrix, Microsoft, VMware Tech News & Support Resources

Breaking technology news, videos, white papers, downloads, infographics, podcasts, events, and analysis relating to the cloud, datacenter, desktop, mobility, security, storage & virtualization industry.
Latest IT Pros Resources
Tech Preview: Cohesity DataProtect VM Folder Based Backup Feature
These days, everyone uses social media for a variety of productive and unproductive reasons. We, at Cohesity, like to use social media to feel the pulse of the industry and to get a sense of our customers wants and needs. So, when we received the following message via Twitter, we thought we’d respond with some […]
Latest IT News and Support
Tech Preview: Cohesity DataProtect VM Folder Based Backup Feature
These days, everyone uses social media for a variety of productive and unproductive reasons. We, at Cohesity, like to use social media to feel the pulse of the industry and to get a sense of our customers wants and needs. So, when we received the following message via Twitter, we thought we’d respond with some […]
DABCC Radio
Tintri / Citrix Ready: VM-Aware Storage Podcast – Episode 266
Listen to “Tintri / Citrix Ready: VM-Aware Storage Podcast – Episode 266” on Spreaker. In episode 266, Douglas Brown interviews Neil Glick, Sr. Staff Technical Marketing Engineer and Lei Yang, Sr. Product and Solutions Marketing Manager at Tintri plus Sagnik Datta from Citrix Ready. Together we discusses the Tintri VM-Aware Storage solution and how adds […]
VMware EUC Virtual
DABCC TV
Lua: Mobile Messaging Platform for Healthcare & Enterprise Demo Video Podcast
In this DABCC TV episode we are happy to have Michael DeFranco, Founder and CEO of Lua with us to walk us through a detailed demo of the Lua mobile messaging solution. About Lua: Texting is the fastest, easiest and most productive form of communication. It is the best way to get answers or alerts, […]
Citrix Ready Podcasts
Tintri / Citrix Ready: VM-Aware Storage Podcast – Episode 266
Listen to “Tintri / Citrix Ready: VM-Aware Storage Podcast – Episode 266” on Spreaker. In episode 266, Douglas Brown interviews Neil Glick, Sr. Staff Technical Marketing Engineer and Lei Yang, Sr. Product and Solutions Marketing Manager at Tintri plus Sagnik Datta from Citrix Ready. Together we discusses the Tintri VM-Aware Storage solution and how adds […]
Latest Videos
VMware Video: VMware Cloud Foundation – Imaging Preparation
In this video, we demonstrate preparing for the VMware Cloud Foundation imaging process. We’ve downloaded the imaging appliance and the software bundle onto the laptop that’ll be plugged into the first management switch. From here we’ll set a static address on system deploy the imaging appliance, upload and then activate the bundle. From the fine […]
White Papers
VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper
This deployment considerations guide describes VMware App Volumes™ capabilities, architecture, and implementation requirements and addresses frequently asked high-level questions about deploying an App Volumes solution. The example setting for this deployment is a View virtual desktop environment in VMware Horizon® 7. App Volumes Overview App Volumes is a real-time application-delivery and life-cycle-management tool. Enterprises can […]
Downloads
Download Extrasphere 2.0 – Tools for Managing VM Data in VMware vSphere Environments
Extrasphere is a set of services for managing VM data in vSphere environments, including VM migration, HotMirror (replication with zero RPO) and HotClone features. HotMirror The purpose of this feature is to get a mirror (replica) virtual machine on the same or different ESXi 5.5+ host for the protected machine. It can be used with […]
On-Demand Webinars
How to automate your server environment with PowerShell management
Last week, Silvio and Frane held a webinar on the subject of PowerShell usage in server management, and in this blog post we bring you a recap of all the things you can do with a new SysKit feature—PowerShell administration. So for those of you who aren’t familiar with our server monitoring and administration tool, […]
New Releases & Top Resources
Citrix Receiver 12.4 for Mac with Support for Adaptive Transport Now Available
People who use Macs to access XenApp and XenDesktop now have access to the most advanced Citrix technology: the latest release of Citrix Receiver 12.4 for Mac is now available for download. This release includes support for Citrix HDX Adaptive Transport, available for preview as part of XenApp and XenDesktop 7.12. In addition, Receiver 12.4 for Mac […]
Citrix: PVS Provisioning for Linux VDA is Now Tech Preview!
Red Hat OpenStack Platform 10 is here! So what’s new?
What’s New in Stratusphere UX 5.8.6
Demystifying the Citrix XenApp logon, enumeration and launch steps – new details included
VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper