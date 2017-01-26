Citrix, Microsoft, VMware Tech News & Support Resources

Breaking technology news, videos, white papers, downloads, infographics, podcasts, events, and analysis relating to the cloud, datacenter, desktop, mobility, security, storage & virtualization industry.
Latest IT Pros Resources
Hyperconverged Infrastructure in VMware vSphere with Simplivity Video Session from @E2EVC 2016 Rome
Hyperconverged Infrastructure in VMware vSphere with Simplivity Session from @E2EVC 2016 Rome. For event information please visit www.e2evc.com/home. For slides, additional info etc please contact the presenter directly on Twitter. For best video and sound quality do visit the event! via the fine folks at E2EVC Conference
Latest IT News and Support
Hyperconverged Infrastructure in VMware vSphere with Simplivity Video Session from @E2EVC 2016 Rome
Hyperconverged Infrastructure in VMware vSphere with Simplivity Session from @E2EVC 2016 Rome. For event information please visit www.e2evc.com/home. For slides, additional info etc please contact the presenter directly on Twitter. For best video and sound quality do visit the event! via the fine folks at E2EVC Conference
DABCC Radio
DataCore Software: Hyper-Converged Storage Podcast – Episode 268
Listen to “DataCore Software: Hyper-converged Storage Podcast – Episode 268” on Spreaker. In episode 268, Douglas Brown interviews Sushant Rao, Sr. Director of Product & Solutions Marketing at DataCore Software. Sushant and Douglas discuss DataCore Software’s hyper-converged storage solution.. Sushant is another deep technical expert from DataCore and does a great job diving deep in […]
VMware EUC Virtual
DABCC TV
Lua: Mobile Messaging Platform for Healthcare & Enterprise Demo Video Podcast
In this DABCC TV episode we are happy to have Michael DeFranco, Founder and CEO of Lua with us to walk us through a detailed demo of the Lua mobile messaging solution. About Lua: Texting is the fastest, easiest and most productive form of communication. It is the best way to get answers or alerts, […]
Citrix Ready Podcasts
SkySync / Citrix Ready – Integrating On-Premises Storage with ShareFile Podcast – Episode 267
Listen to “SkySync / Citrix Ready – Integrating On-Premises Storage with ShareFile Podcast – Episode 267” on Spreaker. In episode 267, Douglas Brown interviews Steve Woodward, CTO of SkySync and Anil Kumar, Technical Marketing Lead for Citrix Ready. Together we discusses the SkySync middleware technology that tightly integrates your on-premises storage with ShareFile. Steve, Anil, […]
Latest Videos
Hyperconverged Infrastructure in VMware vSphere with Simplivity Video Session from @E2EVC 2016 Rome
Hyperconverged Infrastructure in VMware vSphere with Simplivity Session from @E2EVC 2016 Rome. For event information please visit www.e2evc.com/home. For slides, additional info etc please contact the presenter directly on Twitter. For best video and sound quality do visit the event! via the fine folks at E2EVC Conference
White Papers
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
All In One Tool. Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more. Off er your users different options to simply and flexibly print their documents in each […]
Downloads
Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point
The Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) thin client software provides a highly effective alternative to traditional thin client hardware. Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) The software is installed as the operating system on PCs, notebooks and selected thin clients, and turns the hardware into a powerful software based and universally deployable thin client allowing […]
On-Demand Webinars
Be Proactive Addressing Citrix End User Complaints – On-Demand Webinar
This webinar was presented by AppEnsure’s CTO – Sri Chaganty and focuses on how AppEnsure empowers you to proactively address end-user complaints in Citrix deployments. In addition, AppEnsure gives IT Operations the ability to stop the finger pointing and quickly identify the “real” root cause of performance problems by understanding the underlying infrastructure supporting XenApp […]
New Releases & Top Resources
Cisco Announces Intent to Acquire AppDynamics
Digitization and the transition to cloud are forcing the worlds of IT and business to blend together. In the digital economy, applications are critical. Combining real-time visibility and intelligence at the network, security and application layers is transformational for companies. It can provide them with insight into the state of their business and most importantly, […]
Remote Desktop Manager for Android Explained Video
Microsoft: Kevin Scott named to newly created role of Chief Technology Officer for Microsoft
IGEL UD Pocket – Micro Universal Desktop Thin Client Explained – Video
VMware: Poised for a Breakthrough Year
Microsoft Update 1701 for Configuration Manager Technical Preview Branch – Available Now!